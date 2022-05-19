Log in
    ACON   US6551871022

ACLARION, INC.

(ACON)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/19 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.750 USD   +16.67%
Aclarion : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

05/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SC Capital 1 LLC
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-21 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Aclarion, Inc. [ACON]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ONE COMPOUND DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-22
(Street)
HUTCHINSON KS 67502
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SC Capital 1 LLC
ONE COMPOUND DRIVE

HUTCHINSON, KS67502
X

DIRKS MICHAEL W
ONE COMPOUND DRIVE

HUTCHINSON, KS67502
X

Signatures
/s/ Michael W. Dirks 2022-05-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Michael W. Dirks 2022-05-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on April 22, 2022. After consulting with the Issuer regarding the calculations with respect to the exercise of warrants and the Issuer's reverse stock split in connection with its initial public offering, it was discovered that the reporting person inadvertently included 9,386 shares of Issuer's common stock in its reported holdings.
(2) Michael W. Dirks serves as the manager for SC Capital 1 LLC and may be deemed to have voting and investment power over the shares held by SC Capital 1 LLC. Mr. Dirks disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interests therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that Mr. Dirks is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
(3) The shares under this option are fully vested.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Aclarion Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 21:33:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,06 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,95 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 11,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 0,00%
Technical analysis trends ACLARION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brent Ness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lorbiecki Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey J. J. Thramann Executive Chairman
William G. Wesemann Independent Director
Amanda Sequira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACLARION, INC.0.00%12
MODERNA, INC.-45.78%54 775
LONZA GROUP AG-29.81%40 137
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.08%37 337
SEAGEN INC.-7.50%26 323
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-34.37%16 524