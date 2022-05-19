Aclarion : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on April 22, 2022. After consulting with the Issuer regarding the calculations with respect to the exercise of warrants and the Issuer's reverse stock split in connection with its initial public offering, it was discovered that the reporting person inadvertently included 9,386 shares of Issuer's common stock in its reported holdings.

(2) Michael W. Dirks serves as the manager for SC Capital 1 LLC and may be deemed to have voting and investment power over the shares held by SC Capital 1 LLC. Mr. Dirks disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interests therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that Mr. Dirks is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.