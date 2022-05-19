Aclarion : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
05/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SC Capital 1 LLC
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-21
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Aclarion, Inc. [ACON]
ONE COMPOUND DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-04-22
HUTCHINSON
KS
67502
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
SC Capital 1 LLC
X
DIRKS MICHAEL W
X
Signatures
/s/ Michael W. Dirks
2022-05-19
/s/ Michael W. Dirks
2022-05-19
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on April 22, 2022. After consulting with the Issuer regarding the calculations with respect to the exercise of warrants and the Issuer's reverse stock split in connection with its initial public offering, it was discovered that the reporting person inadvertently included 9,386 shares of Issuer's common stock in its reported holdings.
(2)
Michael W. Dirks serves as the manager for SC Capital 1 LLC and may be deemed to have voting and investment power over the shares held by SC Capital 1 LLC. Mr. Dirks disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interests therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that Mr. Dirks is the beneficial owner of these securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
(3)
The shares under this option are fully vested.
