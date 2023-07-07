UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2023 (July 5, 2023)

Aclarion, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Resolution of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Filing of 10-Q Report

As previously disclosed, on May 23, 2023, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq notifying the Company that because the Company was delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires companies with securities listed on Nasdaq to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

On July 3, 2023, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the SEC.

On July 5, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Nasdaq's letter indicated that this matter is now closed.

