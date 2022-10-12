Advanced search
ACLARION, INC.

(ACON)
2022-10-11
0.9565 USD   -0.04%
07:05aAclarion To Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV
NE
09/20Aclarion - Nociscan Selected for Inclusion in Pivotal National Institutes of Health (NIH) Study for Low Back Pain
AQ
09/20Wall Street Set to Open Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting
MT
Aclarion To Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV

10/12/2022
Broomfield, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Aclarion, Inc., (NASDAQ: ACON) (NASDAQ: ACONW) ("Aclarion" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain (CLBP), announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 25th at 9:00 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Executive Chairman, Jeff Thramann will be presenting an overview of the Company and providing a business update.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Tuesday, October 25
Time: 9:00 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

About LD Micro 

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com.

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140134


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,06 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,01 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,48 M 7,48 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 119x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Brent Ness President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Lorbiecki Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey J. J. Thramann Executive Chairman
William G. Wesemann Independent Director
Amanda Sequira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACLARION, INC.0.00%7
MODERNA, INC.-52.47%47 226
LONZA GROUP AG-36.36%36 059
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-38.88%32 163
SEAGEN INC.-13.86%24 563
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.17%22 407