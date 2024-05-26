Certain Stock Options of Aclarion, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.
Details:
The officers and directors agreed that, for a period of 90 days from February 26, 2024 (the date of this prospectus), without the prior written consent of Maxim Group, LLC dispose of or hedge any shares or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock, subject to certain exceptions.Maxim Group, LLC in their sole discretion may release any of the securities subject to these lock-up agreements at any time.