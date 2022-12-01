Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACM Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACMR   US00108J1097

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
8.750 USD   -3.42%
ACM Research Announces Participation in 11th Annual NYC Summit

12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced that it will be joining 13 other companies in collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 13th at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized by ACM Research during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit
The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 14 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 14 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kopin Corporation (KOPN), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (PFDR), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Both Cowen and Stifel are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is December 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022
To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-OiyeClaire E. McAdams
Aspen AerogelsHeadgate Partners LLC
Phone: (508) 826-4573Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: loiye@aerogel.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and vertical furnace processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. Smart Megasonix and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:        

The Blueshirt Group
Yujia Zhai
+1 (860) 214-0809
yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:        

The Blueshirt Group Asia        
Gary Dvorchak, CFA        
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com


Analyst Recommendations on ACM RESEARCH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 378 M - -
Net income 2022 38,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACM Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,06 $
Average target price 16,42 $
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Yinan Xiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.-68.12%539
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.39%94 290
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-0.95%35 075
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-35.77%16 628
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-33.37%13 018
DISCO CORPORATION15.51%10 517