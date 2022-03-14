Log in
    ACMR   US00108J1097

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
03/14 01:17:29 pm
46.58 USD   -17.35%
ACM Research Down 18%
DJ
INSIDER SELL : Acm Research
MT
Yum China, Four Others Face Delisting Risk in US Over Auditing Violations
MT
ACM Research Down 18%

03/14/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Shares of ACM Research Inc., one of the companies facing delisting concerns related to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, were down 18% to $46.18.

The wafer cleaning technology company is based in Fremont, Calif. Its primary operating unit is based in Shanghai.

ACM shares closed at $81.85 Wednesday and declined during the next two days.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission provisionally named five companies including ACM in connection with the HFCAA. ACM said it has interviewed potential U.S. auditors to comply with the guidelines and is confident it will meet SEC requirements in advance of a 2024 deadline.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1304ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 388 M - -
Net income 2022 40,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 877
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Yinan Xiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.-33.92%1 103
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-21.43%109 223
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-13.46%24 908
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-28.17%14 846
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-4.54%11 748
DISCO CORPORATION-16.50%9 044