ACM Research Down 18%

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of ACM Research Inc., one of the companies facing delisting concerns related to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, were down 18% to $46.18.

The wafer cleaning technology company is based in Fremont, Calif. Its primary operating unit is based in Shanghai.

ACM shares closed at $81.85 Wednesday and declined during the next two days.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission provisionally named five companies including ACM in connection with the HFCAA. ACM said it has interviewed potential U.S. auditors to comply with the guidelines and is confident it will meet SEC requirements in advance of a 2024 deadline.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1304ET