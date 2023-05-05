Advanced search
    ACMR   US00108J1097

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:11 2023-05-05 am EDT
10.85 USD   +22.13%
09:41aAcm Research : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05:10aEarnings Flash (ACMR) ACM RESEARCH Reports Q1 Revenue $74.3M, vs. Street Est of $68.7M
MT
05:10aEarnings Flash (ACMR) ACM RESEARCH Reports Q1 EPS $0.15, vs. Street Est of $-0.01
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACM Research : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

05/05/2023 | 09:41am EDT
Supplemental Investor Presentation Earnings Release - First Quarter 2023

May 5, 2023

Forward-LookingStatements. Certain statements contained in this presentation are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events

may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Market Data. Information presented below concerning ACM's total addressable market presents a forecast based on information provided by Gartner, Inc. in its report "Forecast: Semiconductor Wafer Fab Equipment, Worldwide, 4Q22 Update" (December 2022). You are cautioned not to rely on or give undue weight to this information. The Gartner report represents research opinions or viewpoints that are published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner and are not representations of fact. The Gartner report speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this presentation), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner report are subject to change without notice. While ACM is not aware of any misstatements regarding the information provided in the Gartner report, it has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of that information, which involves numerous assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as change based on various factors, that could cause results to differ materially from the forecast presented. The industry in which ACM operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to variety of factors, including those described in ACM Research, Inc.'s public filings with the SEC, as described above.

Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAPFinancial Measures. Information presented below under "Q1 2023 Summary" and "Q1 2023 Financial Results" includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS, and non-GAAP gross profit. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, non-cash change in fair value of financial liabilities and unrealized gain on trading securities, which ACM does not believe are indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included under "Q1 2023 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below as well as in ACM's first quarter 2023 earnings release dated May 5, 2023, which (a) has been furnished to the SEC and can be viewed at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1680062/000114036123023074/brhc20052525_ex99-01.htmand (b) has been posted at, and can be downloaded from, the "Investors"

content area at ACM's website, https://ir.acmrcsh.com/news-releases/news-release-details/acm-research-reports-first-quarter-2023-results.

Company References. As used in this presentation, "ACM Shanghai" refers to ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. and "ACM" refers to ACM Research, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including ACM Shanghai.

2

Q1 2023 Summary

Q1 2023 Financial Results

  • $74.3 million revenue (up 76.0%); total shipments of $89.0 million (up 33.0%)
  • 53.8% GAAP gross margin (versus 46.7% in Q1 2022)
  • 54.0% non-GAAP gross margin (versus 46.9% in Q1 2022)
  • $8.9 million GAAP operating income (11.9% of revenue)
  • $10.9 million non-GAAP operating income (14.7% of revenue)
  • $0.11 diluted GAAP earnings per share (versus loss of $0.10 in Q1 2022)
  • $0.15 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share (versus loss of $0.01 in Q1 2022)

Key Operational Updates

  • Good growth from Cleaning; increased contribution from our ECP, furnace, and other technologies
  • Growing interest in Track and PECVD platforms
  • Received Purchase Order for SAPS Tool from Major European Global Semiconductor Manufacturer
  • U.S. customer evaluation on track. Leased Oregon facility for expanded U.S. support
  • Initial production in Lingang, Shanghai planned for second half of 2023
  • Increasing commitment to Korea; Purchased land as site for planned R&D and production facility

3

Q1 2023 Revenue Details

Cleaning

Product Category1,2,3

  • $36.6M revenue (up 41%)
  • Revenue mix 49% vs. 62%

ECP, Furnace & Other

  • $26.6M revenue (up 117%)
  • Revenue mix 36% vs. 29%

Advanced Packaging & Other

  • $11.0M revenue (up 183%)
  • Revenue mix 15% vs. 9%

76.0%

$42.2M

9%

29%

62%

$74.3M

15%

36%

49%

Advanced Packaging & Other

ECP, Furnace & Other

Cleaning

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

  1. Cleaning: Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment
  2. ECP, Furnace & Other: ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies
  3. Advanced Packaging & Other: Advanced Packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares

4

Tier One Customer Base

Front-End Customers

Back-End Customers

  • Leading advanced foundry in China
  • ACM 2022 Revenue %: 18% (primarily Foundry / Logic)
  • Mainland China's largest foundry
  • Tier-onecustomers include Qualcomm, Broadcom and Texas Instruments
  • 7 strategically located fabs in China
  • Building 3 12-inch fabs in China (1)
  • SMIC Shenzhen entered into production by the end of 2022 (1)
  • ACM 2022 Revenue %: 15%
  • Major new entrant into NAND flash and DRAM industry
  • Innovative Xtacking 2.0 unleashes potential of 3D NAND (2)
  • ACM 2022 Revenue %: 10% (primarily 3D NAND)
  • Largest bumping house in China and leading WLCSP production base
  • Subsidiary of OSAT company JCET
  • Owns one of the most advanced packaging technology R&D service platforms(3)
  • Global customer base with exposure to the U.S., Western Europe and Asia
  • New China-based entrant to DRAM industry
  • ACM 2022 Revenue %: <10%
  • Global market leader in memory (DRAM & NAND) semiconductor products
  • ACM's first major customer
  • ACM 2022 Revenue %: <10% (primarily DRAM)

Tier 2 and 3 China-based IC Manufacturers

  • Tier 2 includes Hangzhou Silan and 4 China-based customers
  • Ordered a range of semi-critical tools including the scrubber, wet etch, and backside wafer etching tool, auto wet bench, SAPS-II cleaning tool and Cu interconnect ECP map tool.
  • Tier 3 includes a handful of companies investing in new capacity in IoT, EV, AI
  • Leading OSAT provider - #4 globally(4) and top 3 in China(4)
  • Fastest growing OSAT provider globally with ~30% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022(4)
  • Six production facilities serving more than half of the top ten global semiconductor manufacturers(4)

(1) Source: SMIC website. (2) Source: YMTC Press Release. (3) Source: JCAP Company Profile. (4) Source: TFME website.

5

Disclaimer

ACM Research Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer