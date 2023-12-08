Record of Investor Relations Activities

No.: 2023-04

Date November 10, 2023
Participants of the listed company Chairman: HUI WANG General Manager: JIAN WANG Person in Charge of Financial Matters: LISA YI LU FENG Board Secretary: MINGZHU LUO
Summary of investor relations activities
I. Company Introduction: Leaders of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (the "Company") gave a brief introduction to the Company's performance and financial situation for the third quarter of 2023 and answered questions of concern from investors.

II. Q&A

1. The Company disclosed that the backlog orders are showing good growth. What are the proportions of orders from large and small customers? Specifically, what is the distribution of orders in logic, storage, packaging and compound semiconductors?

A: Most of our backlog orders come from large customers. The increase in backlog orders disclosed in September is mainly due to batch orders from leading enterprises in China. Our backlog orders essentially cover the fields of logic, storage, packaging and compound semiconductors, with logic accounting for a relatively large proportion, storage a certain proportion, and advanced packaging orders coming from some leading companies in China. Overall, although we believe recent demand for the advanced packaging sector has been depressed, leading domestic packaging enterprises are beginning to show signs of recovery, resulting in growth in our orders, with advanced packaging sales still on par with last year's level. In the future, we remain optimistic about the advanced packaging field and intend to continue to contribute technologies and products to this area.





2. What is the current progress of the Company's PECVD equipment?

A: Our PECVD equipment team is actively cooperating with our customers and we believe they have made considerable progress in both hardware and software improvements. For the PECVD equipment, we have created our patented IP on the route towards differentiated technologies, which also brings more technical parameters and performance mapping. Once we overcome the difficulties to complete the verification and development, we expect our differentiated technologies will create significant output. In the future, we expect our PECVD equipment will be promoted in the global market. 3. The third quarter saw a significant increase in the Company's comprehensive gross margin. How about the trend of gross margins for various products, including cleaning equipment, in addition to the upward proportions of electroplating and furnace tube products?

A: We have not disclosed the gross margin level by individual product. Generally speaking, electroplating and high-end cleaning equipment have higher gross margins, while some equipment for advanced packaging and mature processes has relatively lower gross margins. At the same time, gross margin levels vary by customer and application. In addition, the batching effect is expected to directly lead to a decline in production costs, which is expected to a certain extent to also push up the gross margin level for our products. In the future, considering the competitive characteristic of the whole market as well as the balanced development of marketization, our gross margin target remains within the range of 40% to 45%.

4. How about the current development and the future outlook for the Company's electroplating products?

A: We have developed a comparatively full line of electroplating equipment, covering all kinds of electroplating equipment sold in the current international market, including Damascene plating, TSV plating, advanced packaging plating, and third-generation semiconductor plating equipment, the processes of which have also been verified. Our breakthroughs in electroplating have led to repeat orders, which is reflected in our revenue. We expect that next year, our electroplating products will still maintain a high growth. The electroplating market is rapidly expanding, mainly due to the construction of the front-end process plants and the demand for electroplating in 3D packaging. As such, we have a good view about the prospects of the electroplating market. In the future, we expect our electroplating equipment will also be marketed internationally, and in turn benefit from the growth of the global market.

5. What about the customer development for advanced packaging field at home and abroad?

A: Domestically, almost all packaging enterprises in China have introduced our packaging equipment, including copper plating equipment and coater/developer Track tool. Meanwhile, with our efforts in promoting our packaging equipment to the international market, various companies including those of the U.S. have also used our wet process products in their production lines in China. In the future, we plan to focus on the field of advanced packaging, leveraging our comprehensive advanced packaging wet process equipment and our global sales team's efforts to expand the market share of our advanced packaging products.



6. What is the current progress of the Company's Track equipment for ArF and KrF? How about the advanced indicators?

A: We believe our Track equipment has made good progress and is expected to dock with the lithographic tools at the end of this year. As an important feature, the equipment adopts an advanced architecture design, enabling high efficiency and output. Our equipment has a capacity of 300-330 pieces, which in the future can, with our architecture, also meet the capacity requirements of 400-450 pieces. Meanwhile, after more than ten years of development, we also excel in the stability of electronic control and software. Moving forward, we hope that with our products, we can break the current monopolistic market situation and become the second supplier of Track equipment worldwide. 7. What is the Company's outlook for the demand from or expansion to non-mainstream customers such as second- and third-tier factories next year?

A: We believe some of the non-mainstream customers will continue to expand next year. In the future, we believe increased demand for electric vehicles and other application terminals will drive significant growth in demand for semiconductors such as power devices. We believe this will also lead to demand for upstream equipment including, among others, cleaning, electroplating and furnace tube equipment. We are thus still bullish on the growth of non-mainstream customers in the future.





8. What do you think about the trend of advanced process capacity expansion in China? What is the development of the Company's advanced process equipment? Is there a big difference between the value of the Company's advanced process and mature process?

A: Our revenue comes mainly from mature process equipment. The core of the future advanced process capacity expansion in China lies in the need to add some core equipment. The Company insists on a two-way development strategy: serving the domestic market in China, and increasing investment in advanced processes to develop customers worldwide, including in South Korea and the U.S.. We believe we will see an increased proportion of revenue from advanced processes in the future from increased contribution from global customers. Regarding our advanced process, we have supercritical CO2 cleaning equipment and more advanced cleaning technology reserves, ALD, electroplating equipment, PECVD equipment, and Track equipment, the proportion of which we also expect to grow. 9. What is the Company's outlook for the future market share of cleaning equipment?

A: Our target for the future market share of our cleaning equipment in China is within the range of 50% to 60%.

10. What do you think about the change of market competition pattern in the next few years?

A: We believe the competition in the future Chinese market will still be technology-based, with the ability to provide customers with the best technology and cost-effectiveness being the core of the market. We believe our core competitiveness lies in our fully independent intellectual property rights. We believe that as current domestic production expansion in China matures, the Chinese market will enter a phase of competition based on independent core technologies. Additionally, while possessing independent core technologies, a player will also need to be able to expand into the international market.



Encl.: List of Participants

