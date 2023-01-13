ACM Research : Records of Investor Relation Activities in December 2022 - Form 8-K

7. Will the proportion of R&D expenses of the Company remain at around 16% to 17% as that of the U.S.-listed company, or will it continue to increase?





A: R&D expenses account for 14% to 16% this year, the proportion of which we expect to be maintained in the future on the principles of cost-efficiency and practical work as usual. It will be a long process to conduct R&D, during which we expect the proportion of R&D to be stable, but the absolute value of R&D expenses to gradually increase. In addition, we record comparatively economical R&D, mainly owing to the shorter time period from R&D to verification at the customer end. We believe the key to reducing R&D expenses is to speed up product verification and entry into the market.

8. What is the proportion of domestic parts made in China as a whole? Which parts are difficult to be localized?





A: Parts imported to mainland China are mainly represented by valves, such as vacuum valves and vacuum pumps, among others, for which we are working to find a solution. In addition, robotic arms also play an important role, which are currently made by a core supplier in South Korea. In the future, we intend to continue our efforts towards diversification and seek to have our own characteristics, with core robotic arms anticipated to be made by specific companies, and common robotic arms anticipated to be assigned to suppliers at our option.

9. Will PECVD be promoted both at home and abroad concurrently?





A: The equipment was, in itself, developed jointly by our mainland China and South Korea teams. As such, South Korea is also the first target area for our overseas promotion. We hope that this equipment can, after its launch, be verified not only in China, but also abroad where customers have relatively more advanced nodes. We also hope that overseas enterprises can adopt our technology at the early advanced nodes, and that our equipment can enter the mass production line at such later stage. In addition, we also expect to introduce some equipment in beta status overseas in the future, with our technological differences compared with overseas giants brought by our processes and equipment of our own characteristics as well as our corresponding competitiveness, though we expect such task to be relatively difficult.