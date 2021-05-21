Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACM Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACMR   US00108J1097

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACM Research : TERMINATION AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TERMINATION AGREEMENT

This Termination Agreement dated as of May 18, 2021 is entered into with respect to the Nomination and Voting Agreement (the 'Agreement'), dated as of October 11, 2017, by and among ACM Research, Inc., Xinxin (Hongkong) Capital Co., Limited, and the several individuals and entities named on Schedule I thereto.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Agreement, the parties hereto agree that the Agreement shall terminate effective as of the date hereof. Upon such termination of the Agreement, no party to the Agreement shall have any further obligations or liabilities under the Agreement, provided that (i) such termination of the Agreement shall not relieve any such party from liability for any breach of the Agreement occurring prior to such termination and (ii) the provisions of Section 10 of the Agreement shall survive such termination of the Agreement.

The internal laws of the State of Delaware, irrespective of its conflicts of law principles, shall govern the validity of this Termination Agreement, the construction of its terms, and the interpretation and enforcement of the rights and duties of the parties hereto.

In Witness Whereof, each of the parties has executed this Termination Agreement or caused the same to be executed by its duly authorized representative as of the date first written above.



Disclaimer

ACM Research Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACM RESEARCH, INC.
05:15pACM RESEARCH  : TERMINATION AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
05:14pACM RESEARCH, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/10ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
05/07ACM RESEARCH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/07ACM RESEARCH  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/06ACM RESEARCH  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise Over Year-Ago Levels, Topping Street V..
MT
05/06ACM RESEARCH, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/06ACM RESEARCH  : Earnings Flash (ACMR) ACM RESEARCH Reports Q1 EPS $0.35, vs. Str..
MT
05/06ACM RESEARCH  : Earnings Flash (ACMR) ACM RESEARCH Reports Q1 Revenue $43.7M, vs..
MT
05/06ACM Research Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 224 M - -
Net income 2021 26,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 63,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 290 M 1 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACM Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 129,09 $
Last Close Price 67,96 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 89,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Zhengfan Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.-16.36%1 290
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.51.00%119 580
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.32.98%14 191
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-6.55%13 440
DISCO CORPORATION-10.36%10 435
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-25.38%10 010