  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ACM Research, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ACMR   US00108J1097

ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
14.65 USD   -0.34%
04:06pACM Research to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit on July 13, 2022 in San Francisco
GL
05/20ACM RESEARCH, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ACM RESEARCH : Records of Investor Relation Activities in April 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
ACM Research to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit on July 13, 2022 in San Francisco

06/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held July 13, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, California.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of ACM’s website at https://ir.acmrcsh.com/.

About the 14th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with a majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Axcelis, Camtek Ltd., Cohu, Everspin Technologies, Ichor Systems, Intevac, Kulicke & Soffa, Pivotal Systems, and SkyWater Technology.

This year’s CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Intro-act, Jefferies and Stifel. Attendance at the CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is July 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 14th Annual CEO Summit
To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Aspen Aerogels
Phone: (508) 826-4573
Email: loiye@aerogel.com  

Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Yujia Zhai
+1 (860) 214-0809
yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480   


