ACM Research to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021; Conference Call on May 7, 2021

04/20/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:   ACM Research First Quarter (ended March 31, 2021) Earnings Call
   
When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021
   
Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events


Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 7084698 to join the call.

 Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (661) 567-1217+1 (833) 562-0137
Hong Kong+852 58194851+852 800966253
Mainland China+86 8008700169
+86 4006828609		 

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until May 14, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7084698.

 Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (404) 537-3406+1 (855) 859-2056
Hong Kong+852 30114541+852 800930800
Mainland China+86 8008703720
+86 4006837185		 

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:        
The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:        
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 222 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
ACM Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 135,73 $
Last Close Price 75,10 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Zhengfan Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.-7.57%1 429
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.51.67%120 113
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.42.10%14 932
DISCO CORPORATION7.63%12 589
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-13.22%12 012
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-24.42%10 050
