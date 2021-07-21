ACM Research to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021; Conference Call on August 6, 2021
07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.
What:
ACM Research Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2021) Earnings Call
When:
8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, August 6, 2021
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 6491014 to join the call.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 (661) 567-1217
+1 (833) 562-0137
Hong Kong
+852 58194851
+852 800966253
Mainland China
+86 8008700169 +86 4006828609
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 13, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6491014.
Phone Number
Toll-Free Number
United States
+1 (404) 537-3406
+1 (855) 859-2056
Hong Kong
+852 30114541
+852 800930800
Mainland China
+86 8008703720 +86 4006837185
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.
About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.