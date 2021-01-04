Log in
ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Investors

01/04/2021
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM Research” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) securities between March 6, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ACM Research investors have until February 19, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your ACM Research investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/acm-research-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that the Company is “over-reporting both revenue and profit.” Citing site visits and more than 40 interviews, the report stated that “[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties.” The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have “evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.09, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its revenues and profits; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ACM Research securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 151 M - -
Net income 2020 15,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 112x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 500 M 1 500 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,61x
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 63,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 122,84 $
Last Close Price 81,25 $
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jian Wang Vice President-Research & Development
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.0.00%1 500
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.0.00%78 908
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.105.39%13 737
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA70.55%12 913
DISCO CORPORATION0.00%12 129
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.0.00%10 706
