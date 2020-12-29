Log in
ACM RESEARCH, INC.

(ACMR)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Investors

12/29/2020
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM Research” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) securities between March 6, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ACM Research investors have until February 19, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their ACM Research investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that the Company is “over-reporting both revenue and profit.” Citing site visits and more than 40 interviews, the report stated that “[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties.” The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have “evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.09, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (2) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its revenues and profits; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased ACM Research securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 151 M - -
Net income 2020 15,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 94,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 265 M 1 265 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 63,1%
ACM Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark McKechnie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jian Wang Vice President-Research & Development
Chen Ming C. Hu Independent Director
Tracy Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACM RESEARCH, INC.271.44%1 265
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.39.79%77 600
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.96.16%13 101
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA58.12%11 954
DISCO CORPORATION30.50%11 722
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.79.23%10 709
