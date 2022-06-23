|
ACMAT : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Slides
ACMAT Corporation
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
June 23, 2022
Financial Position - December 31
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
11,095,783
|
$
|
11,747,594
|
Fixed maturities
|
$
|
28,898,556
|
$
|
33,156,912
|
Unearned premium
|
|
482,057
|
|
|
355,627
|
Equity securities
|
|
10,238,610
|
|
|
8,727,631
|
Collateral held
|
|
12,279,226
|
|
|
11,707,362
|
Short-term investments
|
|
6,698,114
|
|
|
4,953,738
|
Reinsurance premium payable
|
|
30,550
|
|
|
18,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
85,561
|
|
|
-
|
Total investments
|
|
45,835,280
|
|
|
46,838,281
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
317,440
|
|
|
400,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
953,839
|
|
|
1,127,299
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,077,233
|
|
|
1,841,655
|
Long-term debt
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
1,079,270
|
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|
|
275,795
|
|
|
320,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums receivable
|
|
56,609
|
|
|
41,130
|
Total liabilities:
|
|
26,094,456
|
|
|
26,437,119
|
Reinsurance recoverables
|
|
621,752
|
|
|
260,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
170,949
|
|
|
122,438
|
Common stock
|
|
336,076
|
|
|
356,146
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
43,266
|
|
|
100,320
|
Class A stock
|
|
435,421
|
|
|
435,688
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
4,298,432
|
|
|
4,323,492
|
Retained earnings
|
|
30,444,217
|
|
|
29,247,010
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
55,009
|
|
|
71,553
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
1,154,489
|
|
|
1,285,724
|
Ceded unearned premium
|
|
70,705
|
|
|
60,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash surrender value on officers' life insurane
|
|
1,999,246
|
|
|
1,799,796
|
Total stockholders' equity:
|
|
32,370,203
|
|
|
31,324,568
|
Other assets
|
|
40,023
|
|
|
40,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
1,920,360
|
|
|
1,920,360
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
$
|
58,464,659
|
|
$
|
57,761,687
|
Total assets:
|
$
|
58,464,659
|
$
|
57,741,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 - ACMAT Corporation
|
1
|
|
Operating Income - December 31
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Revenues
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums
|
$
|
742,407
|
$
|
825,390
|
Net investment income
|
|
1,471,469
|
|
1,833,981
|
Realized capital gains
|
|
694,947
|
|
354,045
|
Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
294,830
|
|
(127,258)
|
Fee income
|
|
104,226
|
|
136,021
|
Total revenues
|
|
3,307,879
|
|
3,022,179
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Net benefit recognized on loss and LAE reserves
|
|
(899,479)
|
|
(965,667)
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
57,997
|
|
190,055
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,579,727
|
|
2,865,365
|
Interest
|
|
65,911
|
|
75,137
|
Total expenses
|
|
1,804,156
|
|
2,164,890
|
Operating income
|
|
1,503,723
|
|
857,289
|
Income taxes
|
|
295,103
|
|
161,272
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,208,620
|
$
|
696,017
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
0.89
|
Class A stock
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 - ACMAT Corporation
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income, Adjusted - December 31
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
3,307,879
|
$
|
3,022,179
|
Net earnings per share attributable to Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Class A shareholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
294,830
|
|
|
(127,258)
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
(0.13)
|
Adjusted revenues
|
$
|
3,013,049
|
$
|
3,149,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Class A shareholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
1.02
|
Net earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
1,208,620
|
$
|
696,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
294,830
|
|
|
(127,258)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(61,914)
|
|
|
26,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustment
|
|
232,916
|
|
|
(100,534)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings
|
$
|
975,704
|
$
|
796,551
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 - ACMAT Corporation
|
3
|
|
First Quarter 2022 Results
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Net (losses) earnings
|
$
|
(701,754)
|
$
|
429,521
|
Revenues
|
$
|
(63,227)
|
$
|
1,137,676
|
Net unrealized capital (losses) gains on equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities, included in Revenues
|
$
|
(898,090)
|
|
$
|
271,237
|
Revenues, controllable
|
$
|
834,863
|
$
|
866,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) earnings per-share
|
$
|
(0.91)
|
$
|
0.56
|
(Common and Class A Shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 - ACMAT Corporation
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
3,31 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
1,21 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
2,23 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|21,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
27,0 M
27,0 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|8,84x
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
