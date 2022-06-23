Log in
    ACMTA   US0046162071

ACMAT CORPORATION

(ACMTA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:19 2022-05-20 pm EDT
35.00 USD   -.--%
ACMAT : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Slides
PU
05/11ACMAT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/16ACMAT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
ACMAT : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Slides

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
ACMAT Corporation

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

June 23, 2022

2022 - ACMAT Corporation

Financial Position - December 31

As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Assets:

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Investments

Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

11,095,783

$

11,747,594

Fixed maturities

$

28,898,556

$

33,156,912

Unearned premium

482,057

355,627

Equity securities

10,238,610

8,727,631

Collateral held

12,279,226

11,707,362

Short-term investments

6,698,114

4,953,738

Reinsurance premium payable

30,550

18,973

Income taxes payable

85,561

-

Total investments

45,835,280

46,838,281

Deferred income taxes, net

317,440

400,994

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

953,839

1,127,299

Cash and cash equivalents

3,077,233

1,841,655

Long-term debt

850,000

1,079,270

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

275,795

320,364

Premiums receivable

56,609

41,130

Total liabilities:

26,094,456

26,437,119

Reinsurance recoverables

621,752

260,946

Prepaid expenses

170,949

122,438

Common stock

336,076

356,146

Income taxes receivable

43,266

100,320

Class A stock

435,421

435,688

Property and equipment, net

4,298,432

4,323,492

Retained earnings

30,444,217

29,247,010

Deferred policy acquisition costs

55,009

71,553

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,154,489

1,285,724

Ceded unearned premium

70,705

60,584

Net cash surrender value on officers' life insurane

1,999,246

1,799,796

Total stockholders' equity:

32,370,203

31,324,568

Other assets

40,023

40,768

Intangible assets

1,920,360

1,920,360

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity:

$

58,464,659

$

57,761,687

Total assets:

$

58,464,659

$

57,741,687

2022 - ACMAT Corporation

1

Operating Income - December 31

Year Ended December 31,

Revenues

2021

2020

Premiums

$

742,407

$

825,390

Net investment income

1,471,469

1,833,981

Realized capital gains

694,947

354,045

Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities

294,830

(127,258)

Fee income

104,226

136,021

Total revenues

3,307,879

3,022,179

Expenses

Net benefit recognized on loss and LAE reserves

(899,479)

(965,667)

Policy acquisition costs

57,997

190,055

General and administrative

2,579,727

2,865,365

Interest

65,911

75,137

Total expenses

1,804,156

2,164,890

Operating income

1,503,723

857,289

Income taxes

295,103

161,272

Net income

$

1,208,620

$

696,017

Earnings per share:

Common stock

$

1.57

$

0.89

Class A stock

$

1.57

$

0.89

2022 - ACMAT Corporation

2

Operating Income, Adjusted - December 31

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Earnings per share:

Revenues

$

3,307,879

$

3,022,179

Net earnings per share attributable to Common

Deduct:

and Class A shareholders, basic and diluted

$

1.57

$

0.89

Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities

294,830

(127,258)

Deduct:

Per share effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

0.30

(0.13)

Adjusted revenues

$

3,013,049

$

3,149,437

Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to Common

and Class A shareholders, basic and diluted

$

1.27

$

1.02

Net earnings:

Net earnings

$

1,208,620

$

696,017

Deduct:

Unrealized capital gains (losses) on equity securities

294,830

(127,258)

Provision for income taxes

(61,914)

26,724

Non-GAAP adjustment

232,916

(100,534)

Adjusted net earnings

$

975,704

$

796,551

2022 - ACMAT Corporation

3

First Quarter 2022 Results

Quarter Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Net (losses) earnings

$

(701,754)

$

429,521

Revenues

$

(63,227)

$

1,137,676

Net unrealized capital (losses) gains on equity

securities, included in Revenues

$

(898,090)

$

271,237

Revenues, controllable

$

834,863

$

866,439

(Losses) earnings per-share

$

(0.91)

$

0.56

(Common and Class A Shares)

2022 - ACMAT Corporation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACMAT Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
