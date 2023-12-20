Official ACME LITHIUM INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI)" with Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM) ("Snow Lake") pursuant to which ACME will grant Snow Lake the option to earn up to a 90% undivided interest in the mineral claims held by ACME Lithium at its Manitoba lithium pegmatite project areas, located in southeastern Manitoba, Canada.

ACME's Manitoba lithium group is comprised of 37 mineral claims located over three project areas - Shatford Lake, Birse Lake, and Cat-Euclid Lake, totaling approximately 17,000 acres. The projects are located in the Bird River Greenstone Belt in southeastern Manitoba. The region hosts hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, many of which are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites. The Shatford-Birse claim area is contiguous to the south of Sinomine Corporation's world class Tanco Mine, a LCT producer since 1969.

Snow Lake may exercise the Option by paying a total of CAD$500,000 and incurring a total of CAD$1,800,000 in exploration and development expenditures over a two-year period.

Date for Completion Cash Payment Minimum Exploration and Development Expenditures Earn In Initial Payment CAD $20,000



Upon Execution CAD $130,000



First Year CAD $150,000 CAD $600,000 51% Second Year CAD $200,000 CAD $1,200,000 90%

Once Snow Lake has earned a 90% undivided interest in the Project, and completed a positive feasibility study, a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") between Snow Lake and ACME will be formed for further development, the detailed market standard terms and conditions of which will be agreed at the time of formation of the joint venture.

Upon formation of the Joint Venture:

Snow Lake will hold a 90% interest, and ACME will hold 10% interest in the Joint Venture;

Snow Lake's interest will be a 90% participating interest in the Joint Venture, and Snow Lake will fund 100% of all expenditures until the completion of a feasibility study.

ACME will retain a 10% free carried interest, without the need to contribute to expenditures until the completion of a feasibility study on the Shatford Lithium Project.

ACME completed a Phase 1 drilling program earlier in 2023. Drilling and magnetic interpretation was successful in defining broad structural belts with multiple unexposed pegmatites and specific cross structural features in these broad belts that control pegmatite injection. Many regions within the project area remain of interest and require further evaluation and exploration.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq (LTIM) with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium™ Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake is focused on advancing its 59,587 acre Snow Lake Lithium™ Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

SASKATCHEWAN UPDATE

ACME also announces that it will not proceed with its option to acquire a 100% interest in 13 mineral claims at Bailey Lake in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada due to the Company's focus on its Nevada projects, reallocation of capital and the current state of markets conditions. In addition, the Company will relinquish its ownership interest in five adjacent mineral claims, as they fall within an area of mutual interest under the option agreement.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in Canada and the United States in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Anthony Simone

Simone Capital

Telephone: (416) 881-5154

asimone@simonecapital.ca

