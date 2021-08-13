ACME Lithium Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for its common shares to begin trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") beginning at market open on August 13th, 2021 under the symbol "ACLHF". The Company's common shares will remain listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "ACME".

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access ACME's securities. ACME's quotation and trading on the OTCQB provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. North American and international investors can find Real-Time level 2 quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for ACME Lithium Inc. common shares at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACLHF/quote along with current company news.

The Company would like to thank Nikolaos Galanopoulos of Galanopoulos & Company, the corporate securities law firm that advised ACME in relation to the OTCQB application process.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Acme Lithium is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has acquired or under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 1212 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda county, Nevada. Acme also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres, in Esmeralda county, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

