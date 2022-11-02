Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ACME Lithium Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACME   CA00472A1066

ACME LITHIUM INC.

(ACME)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.6100 CAD   -4.69%
09:05aACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022
NE
11/01ACME Lithium Reports Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada
MT
10/21Acme lithium provides clayton valley drill program update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

ACME Lithium Inc
Steve Hanson
(604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com
https://acmelithium.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ACME LITHIUM INC.
09:05aACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022
NE
11/01ACME Lithium Reports Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern M..
MT
10/21Acme lithium provides clayton valley drill program update
AQ
10/20Acme Lithium Inc. Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update
CI
10/18ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference
NE
10/12ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at ..
AQ
10/11ACME Lithium Up After Reporting Start of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada
MT
10/11ACME Lithium Inc. to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Surve..
CI
09/30ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Prese..
AQ
09/15Acme lithium inc. - benchmark says over 330 mines needed by 2035 to meet battery demand
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,62 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2021 2,80 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,6 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart ACME LITHIUM INC.
Duration : Period :
ACME Lithium Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Garry Hanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zahara Kanji-Aquino Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Vivian Andrea Katsuris Director
Ioannis Tsitos Director
William Feyerabend Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACME LITHIUM INC.-36.46%24
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-21.16%47 023
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 391
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.96%38 663
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.77%10 017
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.82%7 924