ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

