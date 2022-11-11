ACME Printing and Packaging : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022

ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC (PQ 196) INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three months ended 30th September For the Six months ended 30th September 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Rs'000 Rs'000 + / ( - ) Rs'000 Rs'000 + / ( - ) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 296,371 277,924 7% 506,493 615,717 ( 18%) Cost of Sales (175,244) (299,099) ( 41%) (319,275) (633,282) ( 50%) Gross (Loss) / Profit 121,127 (21,175) ( 672%) 187,218 (17,565) ( 1,166%) Other Income / (Expense) 3,315 3,552 ( 7%) 8,101 (6,016) ( 235%) Administrative Expenses (25,857) (20,873) 24% (44,189) (41,501) 6% Distribution Expenses (4,205) (6,434) ( 35%) (6,080) (14,088) ( 57%) Impairment (Provision) / Reversal of Trade Receivables (508) 44 ( 1,255%) (1,780) (3,449) ( 48%) Profit / (Loss) from Operations 93,872 (44,886) ( 309%) 143,270 (82,619) ( 273%) Finance Income 289 980 ( 71%) 3,256 1,063 206% Finance Expense (61,643) (34,014) 81% (120,311) (66,380) 81% Net Finance Expense (61,354) (33,034) 86% (117,055) (65,317) 79% Profit / (Loss) before Taxation 32,518 (77,920) ( 142%) 26,215 (147,936) ( 118%) Income Tax Expense - (2,478) ( 100%) - (4,339) ( 100%) Profit / (Loss) for the Period 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Items that might not be reclassified to the P&L Total Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - Net of Taxes - - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Profit / (Loss) attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Non Controlling Interest - - - - Profit / (Loss) for the Period 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Non Controlling Interest - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 32,518 (80,398) ( 140%) 26,215 (152,275) ( 117%) Basic Earnings / (Loss) per Share Rs. 0.40 Rs. (1.64) ( 125%) Rs. 0.33 Rs. (3.10) ( 111%) Market price per share Quarterly 2022 2021 Highest Rs. 7.50 Rs. 13.50 Lowest Rs. 4.60 Rs. 5.70 Last Traded Price Rs. 6.80 Rs. 12.40 Figures in brackets indicate deductions. All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.

ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY For the Three months ended 30th September For the Six months ended 30th September 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Rs'000 Rs'000 + / ( - ) Rs'000 Rs'000 + / ( - ) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 299,573 204,542 46% 461,855 507,037 ( 9%) Cost of Sales (219,394) (200,391) 9% (337,312) (493,221) ( 32%) Gross Profit / (Loss) 80,179 4,151 1,832% 124,543 13,816 801% Other Income 7,695 6,985 10% 13,512 12,695 6% Administrative Expenses (16,393) (12,014) 36% (29,303) (22,951) 28% Distribution Expenses (4,103) (4,990) ( 18%) (5,905) (11,357) ( 48%) Impairment (Provision) / Reversal of Trade Receivables (539) 869 ( 162%) (1,479) 220 ( 772%) Profit / (Loss) from Operations 66,839 (4,999) ( 1,437%) 101,368 (7,577) ( 1,438%) Finance Income 289 849 ( 66%) 3,256 1,063 206% Finance Expense (36,338) (16,010) 127% (65,800) (30,927) 113% Net Finance Expense (36,049) (15,161) 138% (62,544) (29,864) 109% Profit / (Loss) before Taxation 30,790 (20,160) ( 253%) 38,824 (37,441) ( 204%) Income Tax Expense - (1,305) ( 100%) - (2,259) ( 100%) Profit / (Loss) for the Period 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Items that might not be reclassified to the P&L Total Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - Net of Taxes - - - - - - - - - - Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Profit / (Loss) attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Profit / (Loss) for the Period 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 30,790 (21,465) ( 243%) 38,824 (39,700) ( 198%) Basic Earnings / (Loss) per Share Rs. 0.38 Rs. (0.27) ( 243%) Rs. 0.48 Rs. (0.81) ( 160%) Figures in brackets indicate deductions. All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.

ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company As at 30th As at 1st April As at 30th As at 1st April September 2022 2022 September 2022 2022 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 Rs'000 ASSETS Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 966,715 1,002,508 657,556 672,522 Right of Use Assets 18,853 19,785 - - Financial Investments - FVTOCI 25 25 25 25 Amount Due from Related Parties - - 197,886 197,886 Defined Benefit Plan Assets 10,107 10,107 10,107 10,107 Total Non-Current Assets 995,700 1,032,425 865,574 880,540 Current Assets Inventories 192,742 185,907 147,724 123,500 Trade and Other Receivables 318,721 101,400 219,054 75,793 Amount Due from Related Parties - - 23,827 - Cash and Cash Equivalents 46,663 36,051 39,089 32,018 Total Current Assets 558,126 323,358 429,694 231,311 Total Assets 1,553,826 1,355,783 1,295,268 1,111,851 EQUITY & LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 835,085 592,813 835,085 592,813 Revaluation Reserve 645,705 645,705 509,729 509,729 Accumulated Losses (1,078,007) (1,104,222) (714,143) (752,967) Total Equity 402,783 134,296 630,671 349,575 Non-Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Borrowings 22,415 25,540 1,286 3,290 Lease Creditors 9,916 10,382 - - Employee Benefits 24,369 22,932 19,413 18,264 Total Non Current Liabilities 56,700 58,854 20,699 21,554 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 172,370 149,654 89,294 63,081 Amounts Due to Related Parties 2,949 3,150 2,949 3,150 Interest Bearing Borrowings 838,239 941,105 511,697 643,444 Lease Creditors 2,644 3,318 - - Bank Overdraft 78,141 65,406 39,958 31,047 Total Current Liabilities 1,094,343 1,162,633 643,898 740,722 Total Liabilities 1,151,043 1,221,487 664,597 762,276 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,553,826 1,355,783 1,295,268 1,111,851 Net Assets Per Share Rs. 4.24 Rs. 3.26 Rs. 6.64 Rs. 8.49 Figures in brackets indicate deductions. All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated. The above figures are subject to audit These Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 07 of 2007. (Sgd) …………………….…………….. Upekha Abeysekera Chief Financial Officer The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board: (Sgd) (Sgd) ……………………………… ……………………………… 09th November 2022 A. Hettiarachchy H.K.P. Jayasuriya Colombo Executive Chairman Director / CEO