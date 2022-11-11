ACME Printing and Packaging : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2022
ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC (PQ 196)
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30
TH SEPTEMBER 2022
ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three months ended 30
th September
For the Six months ended 30
th September
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Rs'000
Rs'000
+ / ( - )
Rs'000
Rs'000
+ / ( - )
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
296,371
277,924
7%
506,493
615,717
( 18%)
Cost of Sales
(175,244)
(299,099)
( 41%)
(319,275)
(633,282)
( 50%)
Gross (Loss) / Profit
121,127
(21,175)
( 672%)
187,218
(17,565)
( 1,166%)
Other Income / (Expense)
3,315
3,552
( 7%)
8,101
(6,016)
( 235%)
Administrative Expenses
(25,857)
(20,873)
24%
(44,189)
(41,501)
6%
Distribution Expenses
(4,205)
(6,434)
( 35%)
(6,080)
(14,088)
( 57%)
Impairment (Provision) / Reversal of Trade Receivables
(508)
44
( 1,255%)
(1,780)
(3,449)
( 48%)
Profit / (Loss) from Operations
93,872
(44,886)
( 309%)
143,270
(82,619)
( 273%)
Finance Income
289
980
( 71%)
3,256
1,063
206%
Finance Expense
(61,643)
(34,014)
81%
(120,311)
(66,380)
81%
Net Finance Expense
(61,354)
(33,034)
86%
(117,055)
(65,317)
79%
Profit / (Loss) before Taxation
32,518
(77,920)
( 142%)
26,215
(147,936)
( 118%)
Income Tax Expense
-
(2,478)
( 100%)
-
(4,339)
( 100%)
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
Items that might not be reclassified to the P&L
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - Net of Taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Profit / (Loss) attributable to
Equity Holders of the Company
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Non Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Equity Holders of the Company
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Non Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
32,518
(80,398)
( 140%)
26,215
(152,275)
( 117%)
Basic Earnings / (Loss) per Share
Rs.
0.40
Rs.
(1.64)
( 125%)
Rs.
0.33
Rs.
(3.10)
( 111%)
Market price per share
Quarterly
2022
2021
Highest
Rs.
7.50
Rs.
13.50
Lowest
Rs.
4.60
Rs.
5.70
Last Traded Price
Rs.
6.80
Rs.
12.40
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
For the Three months ended 30
th September
For the Six months ended 30
th September
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Rs'000
Rs'000
+ / ( - )
Rs'000
Rs'000
+ / ( - )
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
299,573
204,542
46%
461,855
507,037
( 9%)
Cost of Sales
(219,394)
(200,391)
9%
(337,312)
(493,221)
( 32%)
Gross Profit / (Loss)
80,179
4,151
1,832%
124,543
13,816
801%
Other Income
7,695
6,985
10%
13,512
12,695
6%
Administrative Expenses
(16,393)
(12,014)
36%
(29,303)
(22,951)
28%
Distribution Expenses
(4,103)
(4,990)
( 18%)
(5,905)
(11,357)
( 48%)
Impairment (Provision) / Reversal of Trade Receivables
(539)
869
( 162%)
(1,479)
220
( 772%)
Profit / (Loss) from Operations
66,839
(4,999)
( 1,437%)
101,368
(7,577)
( 1,438%)
Finance Income
289
849
( 66%)
3,256
1,063
206%
Finance Expense
(36,338)
(16,010)
127%
(65,800)
(30,927)
113%
Net Finance Expense
(36,049)
(15,161)
138%
(62,544)
(29,864)
109%
Profit / (Loss) before Taxation
30,790
(20,160)
( 253%)
38,824
(37,441)
( 204%)
Income Tax Expense
-
(1,305)
( 100%)
-
(2,259)
( 100%)
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
Items that might not be reclassified to the P&L
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the Period - Net of Taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Profit / (Loss) attributable to
Equity Holders of the Company
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Equity Holders of the Company
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
30,790
(21,465)
( 243%)
38,824
(39,700)
( 198%)
Basic Earnings / (Loss) per Share
Rs.
0.38
Rs.
(0.27)
( 243%)
Rs.
0.48
Rs.
(0.81)
( 160%)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at 30
th
As at 1
st April
As at 30
th
As at 1
st April
September 2022
2022
September 2022
2022
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
966,715
1,002,508
657,556
672,522
Right of Use Assets
18,853
19,785
-
-
Financial Investments - FVTOCI
25
25
25
25
Amount Due from Related Parties
-
-
197,886
197,886
Defined Benefit Plan Assets
10,107
10,107
10,107
10,107
Total Non-Current Assets
995,700
1,032,425
865,574
880,540
Current Assets
Inventories
192,742
185,907
147,724
123,500
Trade and Other Receivables
318,721
101,400
219,054
75,793
Amount Due from Related Parties
-
-
23,827
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
46,663
36,051
39,089
32,018
Total Current Assets
558,126
323,358
429,694
231,311
Total Assets
1,553,826
1,355,783
1,295,268
1,111,851
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
835,085
592,813
835,085
592,813
Revaluation Reserve
645,705
645,705
509,729
509,729
Accumulated Losses
(1,078,007)
(1,104,222)
(714,143)
(752,967)
Total Equity
402,783
134,296
630,671
349,575
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Borrowings
22,415
25,540
1,286
3,290
Lease Creditors
9,916
10,382
-
-
Employee Benefits
24,369
22,932
19,413
18,264
Total Non Current Liabilities
56,700
58,854
20,699
21,554
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
172,370
149,654
89,294
63,081
Amounts Due to Related Parties
2,949
3,150
2,949
3,150
Interest Bearing Borrowings
838,239
941,105
511,697
643,444
Lease Creditors
2,644
3,318
-
-
Bank Overdraft
78,141
65,406
39,958
31,047
Total Current Liabilities
1,094,343
1,162,633
643,898
740,722
Total Liabilities
1,151,043
1,221,487
664,597
762,276
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,553,826
1,355,783
1,295,268
1,111,851
Net Assets Per Share
Rs.
4.24
Rs.
3.26
Rs.
6.64
Rs.
8.49
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
The above figures are subject to audit
These Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No 07 of 2007.
(Sgd)
…………………….……………..
Upekha Abeysekera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board:
(Sgd)
(Sgd)
………………………………
………………………………
09
th November 2022
A. Hettiarachchy
H.K.P. Jayasuriya
Colombo
Executive Chairman
Director / CEO
ACME PRINTING & PACKAGING PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Period ended 30
th September 2022
Group
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Losses
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1
st April 2021
592,813
530,616
(845,281)
278,148
Comprehensive Income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
(152,275)
(152,275)
Other Comprehensive income for the Period
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
(152,275)
(152,275)
Balance as at 30
th September 2021
592,813
530,616
(997,556)
125,873
Balance as at 1
st April 2022
592,813
645,705
(1,104,222)
134,296
Profit for the Period
-
-
26,215
26,215
Right Issue
242,272
-
-
242,272
Other Comprehensive income for the Period
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
242,272
-
26,215
268,487
Balance as at 30
th September 2022
835,085
645,705
(1,078,007)
402,783
Company
Stated
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Capital
Reserve
Losses
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1
st April 2021
592,813
459,521
(615,396)
436,938
Comprehensive Income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
(39,700)
(39,700)
Other Comprehensive income for the Period
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
-
-
(39,700)
(39,700)
Balance as at 30
th September 2021
592,813
459,521
(655,096)
397,238
Balance as at 1
st April 2022
592,813
509,729
(752,967)
349,575
Profit for the Period
-
-
38,824
38,824
Right Issue
242,272
-
-
242,272
Other Comprehensive income for the Period
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
242,272
-
38,824
281,096
Balance as at 30
th September 2022
835,085
509,729
(714,143)
630,671
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
All values are in Rupees '000, unless otherwise stated.
The above figures are subject to audit
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
ACME Printing and Packaging plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
