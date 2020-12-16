Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Acme United Corporation    ACU

ACME UNITED CORPORATION

(ACU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acme United Corporation Acquires Assets of Med-Nap LLC

12/16/2020 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that it has acquired the assets of Med-Nap LLC., a leading manufacturer of alcohol prep pads, alcohol wipes, benzalkonium chloride wipes (BZK), antiseptic wipes, castile soap, and lens cleaning products.

Med-Nap has estimated revenues in 2020 of approximately $4.9 million and EBITDA of approximately $1.0 million. The purchase price was not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be accretive commencing in the first quarter of 2021. The company, based in Brooksville, Florida, was founded in 2007 and employs 25 people.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “The acquisition of Med-Nap’s business provides our company with an FDA-registered manufacturing facility in the U.S. for antiseptic wipes and pads that are used in all our first aid kits and refills. In addition, it adds new product lines of alcohol wipes that are sold to the retail, industrial, and medical markets to meet cleaning and sterilization needs now and post pandemic. We look forward to expanding production to fulfill current requirements as well as that of future new products and customers.”

Mr. Johnsen continued, “We are delighted to welcome the Med-Nap team to Acme United and look forward to building our business with them.”

Pierre Sanfacon, Founder and President of Med-Nap, added, “I, too, am very pleased with our combination with Acme United. I see a major opportunity working together and look forward to our expansion.”

Further information on Med-Nap is available at its website, www.mednap.us

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
55 Walls Drive
Fairfield, CT 06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060
FAX: (203) 254-6521



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ACME UNITED CORPORATION
03:42pACME UNITED : Acquires Med-Nap Assets for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03:34pAcme United Corporation Acquires Assets of Med-Nap LLC
GL
12/15CORRECTION -- Acme United Corporation Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent..
GL
12/15ACME UNITED : Hikes Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.13/Share
MT
12/15ACME UNITED CORPORATION : Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent to $0.13 Per S..
AQ
12/11ACME UNITED CORPORATION : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conf..
AQ
11/11ACME UNITED CORPORATION : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Co..
AQ
11/11Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap C..
GL
11/06ACME UNITED : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
10/21ACME UNITED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 142 M - -
Net income 2019 5,51 M - -
Net Debt 2019 32,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
Yield 2019 2,02%
Capitalization 93,2 M 93,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Acme United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter C. Johnsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian S. Olschan President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul G. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Larry H. Buchtmann Vice President-Technology
William Dossman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACME UNITED CORPORATION22.49%93
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED18.41%5 947
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.78.67%3 198
BIC-21.03%2 677
BRADY CORPORATION-17.55%2 520
ASKUL CORPORATION30.00%2 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ