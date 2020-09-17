Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Acme United Corporation    ACU

ACME UNITED CORPORATION

(ACU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 09/17 05:33:24 pm
21.9150 USD   -2.56%
11:42aACME UNITED CORPORATION : Board Approves Cash Dividend
AQ
11:42aAcme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend
GL
08/31Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:42am EDT

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its outstanding common stock.  The dividend is payable on October 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on the close of business on October 1, 2020.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
55 Walls Drive
Fairfield, CT  06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060
FAX: (203) 254-6521


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACME UNITED CORPORATION
11:42aACME UNITED CORPORATION : Board Approves Cash Dividend
AQ
11:42aAcme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend
GL
08/31Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule
GL
08/10ACME UNITED : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
07/20ACME UNITED : Reports 9% Sales Increase And 20% Net Income Increase for Second Q..
AQ
07/17ACME UNITED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/17Acme United Reports 9% Sales Increase and 20% Net Income Increase for Second ..
GL
07/13ACME UNITED CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
07/10ACME UNITED CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
07/01ACME UNITED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 142 M - -
Net income 2019 5,51 M - -
Net Debt 2019 32,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
Yield 2019 2,02%
Capitalization 75,0 M 75,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Acme United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Walter C. Johnsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian S. Olschan President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul G. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Larry H. Buchtmann Vice President-Technology
William Dossman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACME UNITED CORPORATION-5.46%75
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED4.59%5 139
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.86.00%3 222
BIC-22.19%2 570
ASKUL CORPORATION11.06%1 785
SHENZHEN JIESHUN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.38.65%1 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group