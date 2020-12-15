Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Acme United Corporation    ACU

ACME UNITED CORPORATION

(ACU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION -- Acme United Corporation Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent to $0.13 Per Share

12/15/2020 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today, please note that the second sentence of the first paragraph should say that the dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021. The corrected release follows:

The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 13 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “This is Acme United’s twelfth dividend increase since 2004. The Company continues to make good business progress and we are delighted to provide this additional return to shareholders. Our balance sheet is strong and we are confident in the business.”

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
55 Walls Drive
Fairfield, CT  06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060
FAX: (203) 254-6521



© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about ACME UNITED CORPORATION
05:50pCORRECTION -- Acme United Corporation Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent..
GL
03:18pACME UNITED : Hikes Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.13/Share
MT
03:12pACME UNITED CORPORATION : Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent to $0.13 Per S..
AQ
12/11ACME UNITED CORPORATION : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conf..
AQ
11/11ACME UNITED CORPORATION : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Co..
AQ
11/11Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap C..
GL
11/06ACME UNITED : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
10/21ACME UNITED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
10/21ACME UNITED : Reports 17% Sales Increase and 49% Net Income Increase for Third Q..
AQ
10/21Acme United Reports 17% Sales Increase and 49% Net Income Increase for Third ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 142 M - -
Net income 2019 5,51 M - -
Net Debt 2019 32,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
Yield 2019 2,02%
Capitalization 97,3 M 97,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Acme United Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACME UNITED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Walter C. Johnsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian S. Olschan President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul G. Driscoll Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Larry H. Buchtmann Vice President-Technology
William Dossman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACME UNITED CORPORATION28.10%97
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED20.66%5 828
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.78.67%3 184
BIC-21.00%2 674
BRADY CORPORATION-16.26%2 456
ASKUL CORPORATION30.00%2 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ