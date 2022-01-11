Log in
ACNB : Ankhang Doan Joins ACNB Bank

01/11/2022 | 01:18pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com

ANKHANG DOAN JOINS ACNB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, January 11, 2022 --- Ankhang N. Doan has joined ACNB Bank in the position of Community Banking Manager of the Dillsburg Office located at 3 Tristan Drive in Dillsburg, PA. In this role, she is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers' needs for banking products and services, building relationships within the local community, and managing the office staff.

Ms. Doan's professional experience includes more than 10 years in management and 15 years in customer service. Prior to joining ACNB Bank, she served as a branch manager for a bank in Mechanicsburg, PA, for nine years. Ms. Doan was born in Vinh Long, Vietnam, and was raised in Dauphin County, PA, where she graduated from Central Dauphin East High School in Harrisburg, PA. She earned an Associate in Science in business administration from Harrisburg Area Community College. Ms. Doan resides in Mechanicsburg, PA, with her husband, David, and their two children.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the

ACNB BANK

Press Release/Ankhang N. Doan Joins ACNB Bank

January 11, 2022

Page 2 of 2

local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., formerly Russell Insurance Group, Inc., of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

# # #

ACNB #2022-4

January 11, 2022

PHOTO ATTACHMENT

Disclaimer

ACNB Corporation published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
