ACNB BANK PRESENTS 2022 VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

GETTYSBURG, PA, April 18, 2022 --- ACNB Bank recently presented the 2022 Volunteer of the Year

Award to Linda S. Roth, Vice President/Treasury Management Officer, in recognition of her community

involvement. The Frederick Arts Council and Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County each received

a $500 contribution from ACNB Bank to acknowledge Ms. Roth's exemplary volunteer service.

In celebration of ACNB Bank's 160th Anniversary in 2017, the Bank introduced the Volunteer of

the Year Award to recognize staff members who embrace the true spirit of giving back to the community

as volunteers. In its sixth year, this award program also serves to highlight the important work of the

community organizations represented by the award winners.

"ACNB Bank's 2022 honoree, Linda Roth, serves in leadership volunteer positions with multiple

organizations in our market area and truly embodies the spirit of community banking at FCB Bank, a

division of ACNB Bank, which includes lending her business expertise and other important skills to benefit

others," said James P. Helt, ACNB Bank President & Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Roth has been a member of the FCB Bank team since 2018 and currently serves as Vice

President/Treasury Management Officer. In this role, she is responsible for helping business customers

manage their finances by utilizing services including business online banking, ACH origination, online wire

services, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and various cash management sweep accounts. Ms. Roth is

based at FCB Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers

primarily in Frederick County. Prior to joining FCB Bank, she served as senior director of alumni relations and annual giving at Hood College in Frederick, MD, for 12 years.

Ms. Roth received ACNB Bank's 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of her volunteer leadership and service with a number of local community organizations, contributing nearly 500 hours of

her time in 2021. She selected the Frederick Arts Council and Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County

as the recipients of the Bank's contribution to these organizations in her honor.

"As Vice President of the Frederick Arts Council Board of Directors, Linda brings tremendous energy and sound judgement to the work of advancing the arts in Frederick. Her enthusiasm and experience ---together with a can-do spirit---leads us into a new era of activity for the arts in Frederick. We are very lucky to be benefitting from her generosity and expertise," said Louise Kennelly, Frederick Arts Council

Executive Director.

"Linda is a highly effective and collaborative Board Chair for the Women's Giving Circle of

Frederick County. She exhibits people skills that allow everything to move along smoothly, while also incorporating an efficient organizational structure. Linda is the consummate professional in her role as a volunteer community leader. Her dedication and passion are inspirational to all of us," said Karlys Kline,

Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County Founder.

For more information about the Frederick Arts Council and Women's Giving Circle of Frederick

County, please visit frederickartscouncil.org and frederickwgc.org,respectively.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.8 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of

Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt

Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the

local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County

and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc.,

formerly Russell Insurance Group, Inc., of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses

in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. For more information regarding

ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

Photo from left to right: ACNB Bank Executive Vice President/Maryland Market President Tom N. Rasmussen, Women's Giving Circle of Frederick County Founder Karlys Kline, FCB Bank Vice President/Treasury Management Officer Linda S. Roth, ACNB Bank Vice President/Treasury Management Manager Patrick O. Sease, and FCB Bank Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Lending Manager Harry L. Weetenkamp at the FCB Bank 2 North on the Square Office in Frederick, MD.

April 18, 2022

