  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ACNB Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ACNB   US0008681092

ACNB CORPORATION

(ACNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-08-22 am EDT
36.30 USD   -0.90%
11:16aACNB : Bank Promotes Adnan Pasic
PU
08/15ACNB : Kimberly A. Wilhelm Joins ACNB Bank
PU
08/15ACNB : Bank Names Two Residential Mortgage Loan Originators for Frederick County Market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACNB : Bank Promotes Adnan Pasic

08/22/2022 | 11:16am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com

ACNB BANK PROMOTES ADNAN PASIC

GETTYSBURG, PA, August 22, 2022 --- ACNB Bank recently promoted Adnan Pasic to Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Lending Manager. In this role, he is responsible for a team of commercial lenders and works to meet the commercial banking needs of business customers in the Lancaster County area of southcentral Pennsylvania. Mr. Pasic is based at the Bank's Lancaster Loan Office, located at 160 North Pointe Boulevard, Suite 113, Lancaster, PA.

Mr. Pasic joined ACNB Bank in 2019 as Vice President/Senior Commercial Loan Officer for the Lancaster Market. He has worked in the banking industry for 12 years with 10 years specializing in commercial lending. A graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Penn State University in State College, PA, and an MBA from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA. Mr. Pasic has participated in a number of professional banking programs through the PA Bankers Association including the School of Commercial Lending. He currently serves as a board member for Partners with Purpose, a nonprofit organization that provides services related to affordable community housing in Lancaster, and the Commercial & Industrial Real Estate Council of Lancaster County. He resides in Lancaster with his wife, Abby, and their two sons, Benjamin and Charlie.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage,

ACNB BANK

Press Release/ACNB Bank Promotes Adnan Pasic

August 22, 2022

Page 2 of 2

via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

# # #

ACNB #2022-32

August 22, 2022

PHOTO ATTACHMENT

Disclaimer

ACNB Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
