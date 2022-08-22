PRESS RELEASE

ACNB BANK PROMOTES ADNAN PASIC

GETTYSBURG, PA, August 22, 2022 --- ACNB Bank recently promoted Adnan Pasic to Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Lending Manager. In this role, he is responsible for a team of commercial lenders and works to meet the commercial banking needs of business customers in the Lancaster County area of southcentral Pennsylvania. Mr. Pasic is based at the Bank's Lancaster Loan Office, located at 160 North Pointe Boulevard, Suite 113, Lancaster, PA.

Mr. Pasic joined ACNB Bank in 2019 as Vice President/Senior Commercial Loan Officer for the Lancaster Market. He has worked in the banking industry for 12 years with 10 years specializing in commercial lending. A graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Penn State University in State College, PA, and an MBA from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA. Mr. Pasic has participated in a number of professional banking programs through the PA Bankers Association including the School of Commercial Lending. He currently serves as a board member for Partners with Purpose, a nonprofit organization that provides services related to affordable community housing in Lancaster, and the Commercial & Industrial Real Estate Council of Lancaster County. He resides in Lancaster with his wife, Abby, and their two sons, Benjamin and Charlie.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage,