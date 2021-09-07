Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACNB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACNB   US0008681092

ACNB CORPORATION

(ACNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACNB : Houston T. Darling Joins FCB Bank

09/07/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com

HOUSTON T. DARLING JOINS FCB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, September 7, 2021 --- Houston T. Darling has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Darling is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout the Frederick County area.

Mr. Darling has worked in the banking industry for seven years, with five years specializing in commercial lending. He has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries and sectors including small business, commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and non-profit. Mr. Darling participated in Leadership Frederick County in 2019. He is currently a member of the finance and audit committee for the Rotary Club of Frederick.

A graduate of Brunswick High School in Brunswick, MD, Mr. Darling earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and criminology with a minor in finance from Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV. He currently resides in Frederick, MD.

FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, serves its local marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of five community banking offices located in Frederick County, MD. ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.7 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. ACNB Bank---including

ACNB BANK

Press Release/Houston T. Darling Joins FCB Bank

September 7, 2021

Page 2 of 2

its two Maryland divisions, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank---provides financial services to customers with 31 community banking offices and three loan offices serving the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is Russell Insurance Group, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. For more information regarding FCB Bank, please visit fcbmd.com.

# # #

ACNB #2021-15

September 7, 2021

Photo Attachment

Disclaimer

ACNB Corporation published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACNB CORPORATION
12:52pACNB : Houston T. Darling Joins FCB Bank
PU
07/30ACNB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/30Tranche Update on ACNB Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
07/29ACNB : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29ACNB : Earnings Flash (ACNB) ACNB CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.98
MT
07/29ACNB CORPORATION : Reports 2021 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Result..
AQ
07/29ACNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/29Acnb Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/26ACNB : Bank Names New Community Banking Managers for Five Adams County Offices
PU
07/22ACNB CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83,9 M - -
Net income 2020 18,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ACNB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ACNB Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACNB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James P. Helt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Cathell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Alan J. Stock Chairman
Thomas A. Ritter Independent Director
Frank Elsner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACNB CORPORATION12.80%246
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%476 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.43%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.33%247 259
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.16%201 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%185 810