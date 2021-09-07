ACNB : Houston T. Darling Joins FCB Bank

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON T. DARLING JOINS FCB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, September 7, 2021 --- Houston T. Darling has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Darling is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout the Frederick County area.

Mr. Darling has worked in the banking industry for seven years, with five years specializing in commercial lending. He has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries and sectors including small business, commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and non-profit. Mr. Darling participated in Leadership Frederick County in 2019. He is currently a member of the finance and audit committee for the Rotary Club of Frederick.

A graduate of Brunswick High School in Brunswick, MD, Mr. Darling earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and criminology with a minor in finance from Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV. He currently resides in Frederick, MD.

FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, serves its local marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of five community banking offices located in Frederick County, MD. ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.7 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. ACNB Bank---including