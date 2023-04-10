ACNB : Justin C. Anderson Joins ACNB Bank

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com

JUSTIN C. ANDERSON JOINS ACNB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, April 10, 2023 --- ACNB Bank recently welcomed Justin C. Anderson as Vice President/Commercial Relationship Manager. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at ACNB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan, depository, treasury management, and other banking services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Anderson is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland.

Mr. Anderson has worked in the banking industry for more than 18 years, with 5 years specializing in commercial relationship management. He has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries and sectors including government contracting, manufacturing, and equipment financing. A graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, MD, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD. Mr. Anderson resides in Boonsboro, MD, and has two sons, Caleb and Ben.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857 on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll