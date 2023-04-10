Advanced search
    ACNB   US0008681092

ACNB CORPORATION

(ACNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:20 2023-04-10 am EDT
30.54 USD   +0.25%
11:06aAcnb : Justin C. Anderson Joins ACNB Bank
PU
03/21Acnb : VARIABLE COMPENSATION PLAN RESTRICTED STOCK AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
03/21Acnb Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ACNB : Justin C. Anderson Joins ACNB Bank

04/10/2023 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com

JUSTIN C. ANDERSON JOINS ACNB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, April 10, 2023 --- ACNB Bank recently welcomed Justin C. Anderson as Vice President/Commercial Relationship Manager. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at ACNB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan, depository, treasury management, and other banking services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Anderson is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland.

Mr. Anderson has worked in the banking industry for more than 18 years, with 5 years specializing in commercial relationship management. He has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries and sectors including government contracting, manufacturing, and equipment financing. A graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, MD, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD. Mr. Anderson resides in Boonsboro, MD, and has two sons, Caleb and Ben.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857 on Gettysburg's Lincoln Square, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll

ACNB BANK

Press Release/Justin C. Anderson Joins ACNB Bank

April 10, 2023

Page 2 of 2

and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.

# # #

ACNB #2023-5

April 10, 2023

PHOTO ATTACHMENT

Disclaimer

ACNB Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 105 M - -
Net income 2022 35,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,60x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
James P. Helt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason H. Weber Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alan J. Stock Chairman
Frank Elsner Independent Director
James J. Lott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACNB CORPORATION-23.49%259
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
