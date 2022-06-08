ACNB : Mark J. Aswall Joins FCB Bank

Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com
MARK J. ASWALL JOINS FCB BANK
GETTYSBURG, PA, June 8, 2022 --- Mark J. Aswall has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Aswall is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
Mr. Aswall has worked in the banking industry since 2005, with 12 years dedicated to retail banking and multi-branch management followed by five years specializing in commercial lending. A graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, MD, he holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration with concentrations in legal studies and accounting from Towson University in Towson, MD. Mr. Aswall graduated with honors from the Maryland Banking School and received the Lilian T. Moffat Award, which is presented to the top honor graduate based upon scholastic achievement, participation in class, and overall personal contribution to the school.
A volunteer leader in the community, Mr. Aswall serves as president of the Charles Town Rotary Club in Charles Town, WV, vice president of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center in Martinsburg, WV, and treasurer of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle in Martinsburg, WV. He also volunteers at Crossroads
Church in Shepherdstown, WV, and coaches youth soccer in the local community. Mr. Aswall resides in Charles Town, WV, with his wife, Jessica, and their two children, Mila and Drew.
FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, serves its local marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of five community banking offices located in Frederick County, MD. ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.7 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. ACNB Bank---including its two Maryland divisions, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank---provides financial services to customers with 31 community banking offices and three loan offices serving the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. For more information regarding FCB Bank, please visit fcbmd.com.