ACNB : Mark J. Aswall Joins FCB Bank

MARK J. ASWALL JOINS FCB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, June 8, 2022 --- Mark J. Aswall has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the position of Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Aswall is based at the Bank's 2 North Market Street Office in Frederick, MD, and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

Mr. Aswall has worked in the banking industry since 2005, with 12 years dedicated to retail banking and multi-branch management followed by five years specializing in commercial lending. A graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, MD, he holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration with concentrations in legal studies and accounting from Towson University in Towson, MD. Mr. Aswall graduated with honors from the Maryland Banking School and received the Lilian T. Moffat Award, which is presented to the top honor graduate based upon scholastic achievement, participation in class, and overall personal contribution to the school.

A volunteer leader in the community, Mr. Aswall serves as president of the Charles Town Rotary Club in Charles Town, WV, vice president of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center in Martinsburg, WV, and treasurer of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle in Martinsburg, WV. He also volunteers at Crossroads