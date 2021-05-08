PRESS RELEASE FOR RELEASE MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021 Contact: Lauren J. Muzzy Vice President Corporate Relations Officer 717.339.5103 lmuzzy@acnb.com ACNB BANK PROMOTES TWO OFFICERS TO VICE PRESIDENT GETTYSBURG, PA, May 7, 2021 --- ACNB Bank has promoted two officers to Vice President including Eric L. Alleman and Anthony A. Spangler. Vice President Eric L. Alleman joined ACNB Bank in 2017 as Assistant Vice President/Regional Sales Manager. In this role, he is responsible for helping to meet the financial services needs of customers and overseeing the performance at 11 of the Bank's community banking offices located in the Bank's Adams/Franklin Region comprising Gettysburg, Upper Adams, Franklin Township, Carroll Valley, Newville and Chambersburg. In addition, Mr. Alleman develops and implements sales and marketing strategies for the region that align with the Bank's overall business objectives. He is based at the Bank's Chambersburg Office, located at 850 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Mr. Alleman has worked in the banking industry in southcentral Pennsylvania for 13 years, with 12 years dedicated to retail banking and consumer lending. Following graduation from Shippensburg Area Senior High School in Shippensburg, PA, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from York College of Pennsylvania in York, PA, and MBA from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, PA. Mr. Alleman is a 2011 graduate of Leadership Franklin County, which is affiliated with the Greater Chambersburg Chamber Foundation. He currently serves as a member of the Leadership Franklin County

ACNB BANK Press Release/ACNB Bank Promotes Two Officers May 7, 2021 Page 2 of 3 Steering Committee and Alumni Committee and has served as chair/co-chair of Relay For Life of Chambersburg since 2011. Mr. Alleman received the 2020 ACNB Bank Volunteer of the Year Award and the 2017 Leadership Franklin County Alumni of the Year Award in recognition of his exemplary volunteer service in the local community. He lives in Chambersburg, PA, with his wife, Kelly, and their two children, Madison and Carter. Anthony A. Spangler joined ACNB Bank in 2017 as Assistant Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships by providing commercial loans, deposit accounts, and other banking services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer's business. Mr. Spangler is based at the Bank's North Gettysburg Office, located at 675 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA, and serves commercial customers primarily in Adams County. Mr. Spangler has worked in the banking industry in southcentral Pennsylvania for 14 years, with 13 years dedicated to retail banking and commercial lending. Following graduation from Hanover Senior High School in Hanover, PA, he attended McDaniel College in Westminster, MD, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration. Mr. Spangler currently serves as a member, board member and treasurer of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg. He lives in Hanover, PA, with his wife, Tori, and their son, Lawson. ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.7 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the

ACNB BANK Press Release/ACNB Bank Promotes Two Officers May 7, 2021 Page 3 of 3 local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is Russell Insurance Group, Inc. of Westminster, MD, a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 44 states and the other wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation. For more information regarding ACNB Bank, please visit acnb.com.