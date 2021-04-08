ACNB : Darrin L. Dunn Joins ACNB Bank

PRESS RELEASE

DARRIN L. DUNN JOINS ACNB BANK

GETTYSBURG, PA, April 7, 2021 --- Darrin L. Dunn has joined ACNB Bank in the position of Mortgage Loan Originator. In this role, he provides financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage. Mr. Dunn is based at ACNB Bank's North Hanover Office, located at 1127 Eichelberger Street in Hanover, PA, and serves residential mortgage customers primarily in the York County market.

Mr. Dunn has more than 15 years of experience in residential mortgage lending in southcentral Pennsylvania. A graduate of Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, MD, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UBMC). Mr. Dunn resides in Hanover, PA, with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.

ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.6 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, PA. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Affiliated with ACNB Bank is Russell Insurance Group, Inc. of