1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Japanese socio-economic activities are returning to normal against a backdrop of COVID-19 being classified as a Category V Infectious Disease and various government policies, resulting in economic conditions showing signs of gradual recovery. However, there are risks that could push down the Japanese economy, such as price hikes due to growing tension in the international situation and soaring resource prices on a global scale, as well as concerns over increased financial instability due to prolonged global monetary tightening. Close attention should be paid continuously to the impact of these factors on consumer spending and financial markets. Overseas, while the situation varied from country to country, economic conditions in the Kingdom of Thailand showed signs of stable progress as the economic growth rate in the first quarter was higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to strong consumer spending. In the Republic of the Philippines, the economic growth rate is moderating against the backdrop of a slowdown in consumer spending due to rising inflation, but the economy is returning to the trend of high growth seen before the spread of COVID-19.

In the nonbank business sector in Japan, while close attention should be paid to future trends similarly to the Japanese economy, the demand for funds shows a sign of steady recovery. Although requests for interest repayment continue to be on a decreasing trend, future trends need to be closely monitored on an ongoing basis, as requests for interest repayment are susceptible to the impacts of changes in the external environment.

In such an environment, the Company Group identifies our commitment to each of our stakeholders as our vision in the medium-term management plan beginning from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and has set forth a medium-term management policy of making efforts to achieve the vision during the three-year period. We will respond flexibly to the changes in the external environment, including COVID-19 infection, and continue to promote marketing activities in line with the vision and the medium-term policy.

Consolidated operating revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased to 70,926 million yen (up 6.6% year-on-year). This is mainly attributable to an increase in accounts receivable - operating loans and foreign exchange impacts on the depreciation of the yen, which led to an increase in interest on operating loans. Operating expenses increased to 48,998 million yen (up 19.2% year-on-year) primarily because provision of allowance for doubtful accounts increased associated with the expansion of business scale and advertising expenses increased associated with strengthening attracting new customers. As a result, operating profit decreased to 21,927 million yen (down 13.7% year-on-year), and ordinary profit decreased to 22,082 million yen (down 13.0% year-on-year). Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 13,776 million yen (down 17.0% year-on-year).

(2) Qualitative Information on Financial Position

Compared with the end of the prior fiscal year, total assets increased by 22,245 million yen and net assets increased by 9,625 million yen as of June 30, 2023. Details of changes in assets, liabilities and net assets are as follows:

(Assets)

Current assets increased by 25,451 million yen and non-current assets decreased by 3,206 million yen. Consequently, total assets increased by 22,245 million yen. The breakdown of major changes in current assets is as follows: accounts receivable - operating loans (up 24,679 million yen) and accounts receivable - installment (up 4,599 million yen). The factors of an increase in accounts receivable - operating loans include foreign exchange impacts. The increases in accounts receivable - operating loans and accounts receivable - installment led to an increase of 2,152 million yen in allowance for doubtful accounts. The breakdown of major decreases in non-current assets includes deferred tax assets (down 3,682 million yen).

(Liabilities)

With regard to the liabilities account, changes in current and non-current liabilities were an increase of 20,299 million yen and a decrease of 7,679 million yen, respectively, resulting in an increase of 12,620 million yen in total liabilities. The breakdown of major changes in liabilities includes the outstanding balance of funds procured mainly in the form of loans and bonds payable (up 22,619 million yen) and provision for loss on interest repayment (down 7,090 million yen).

(Net assets)

In terms of net assets, shareholders' equity increased by 5,942 million yen due to an increase in retained earnings. The breakdown of major changes in retained earnings includes an increase due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent (13,776 million yen) and a decrease due to the payment of dividends (7,833 million yen). Moreover, accumulated other comprehensive income increased by 2,758 million yen due in part to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment, and non-controlling interests increased by 924 million yen. As a result, total net assets increased by 9,625 million yen, and the shareholders' equity ratio decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 44.7%.