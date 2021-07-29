Acom : Brief Statement of the First Quarter Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Japanese economy remained, as in the prior fiscal year, under preventive measures against COVID-19 infection in order to sustain social and economic activities, with a state of emergency and priority measures to prevent the spread of disease declared in some municipalities, and the situation remained uncertain with the ongoing possibility of a re-spread of the infection. Meanwhile, overseas economy remained harshly restrained due in part to the impact of limitations in activities, though situations differ from country to country.

In the nonbank business sector, the outlook remained uncertain as the market is contracting as a result of the prolonged stagnation of consumer spending due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 infection. Although requests for interest repayment have steadily decreased, future trends need to be closely monitored on an ongoing basis, as requests for interest repayment are susceptible to the impacts of changes in the external environment.

In such an environment, the Company Group will continue its operating activities while paying due attention to the safety of customers and employees, and will provide flexible and courteous support for repayment, etc.

The Company Group has upheld its management vision of "strive to become the leading company in personal loan market which provides prime satisfaction to the utmost number of customers and win their trust in return." Amid the spread of COVID-19 infection and other changes in the external environment, the Company Group will continue to make concerted efforts under a medium-term management policy of "with expeditious reactions to environmental changes, ACOM will strive for sustainable growth and increasing corporate value, while creating services which exceed customers' expectations."

Consolidated operating revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased to 65,467 million yen (down 3.0% year-on-year). This is attributable to: the decreases in accounts receivable-operating loans and guaranteed receivables due to the spread of COVID-19 infection which led to decreases in interest on operating loans and revenue from credit guarantee. Operating expenses, on the other hand, decreased to 40,411 million yen (down 3.0% year-on-year) mainly due to a decrease in provision of allowance for doubtful accounts. As a result, operating profit decreased to 25,055 million yen (down 2.9% year-on-year), ordinary profit decreased to 25,145 million yen (down 3.0% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 19,921 million yen (down 7.8% year-on-year).

(2) Qualitative Information on Financial Position

Compared with the end of the prior fiscal year, total assets decreased by 7,259 million yen, whereas net assets increased by 18,164 million yen as of June 30, 2021. Details of changes in assets, liabilities and net assets are as follows:

(Assets)

Current assets decreased by 4,781 million yen and non-current assets decreased by 2,478 million yen. Consequently, total assets decreased by 7,259 million yen. The breakdown of major changes in current assets is as follows: cash and deposits (down 12,970 million yen), accounts receivable - operating loans (up 4,095 million yen) and accounts receivable - installment (up 2,012 million yen). The breakdown of major decreases in non-current assets is as follows: deferred tax assets (down 1,941 million yen). The combined total of allowance for doubtful accounts recorded under current assets and non-current assets decreased by 1,935 million yen.

(Liabilities)

With regard to the liabilities account, changes in current and non-current liabilities were an increase of 8,782 million yen and a decrease of 34,206 million yen, respectively, resulting in a decrease of 25,424 million yen in total liabilities. The breakdown of major decreases in liabilities includes: the outstanding balance of funds procured mainly in the form of loans and bonds payable (down 13,842 million yen) and provision for loss on interest repayment (down 7,034 million yen).

(Net assets)

In terms of net assets, shareholders' equity increased by 15,221 million yen mainly due to recording profit attributable to owners of parent under retained earnings, accumulated other comprehensive income increased by 2,204 million yen due in part to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment, and non-controlling interests increased by 737 million yen. As a result, total net assets increased by 18,164 million yen, and the shareholders' equity ratio increased by 1.7 percentage points to 41.5%.

Capital surplus and retained earnings decreased due to the cancellation of treasury shares conducted during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Detail is stated at "(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" of "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes".