Acom : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

ACOM CO., LTD.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Last updated on June 30, 2022

President & CEO: Masataka Kinoshita

Contact: Corporate Planning Dept., Telephone: 03-5533-0621 Code Number: 8572 https://www.acom.co.jp/

The status of corporate governance of the Company is described below:

Basic Policies on Corporate Governance, and Capital Structure, Company Outline and Other General Information

1. Basic Policy

The ACOM Group, guided by its lifelong "circle of trust" spirit, maintains an ongoing corporate commitment to respecting other people, putting the customer first, and conducting creative and innovative management. Based on this commitment, we are seeking to deepen mutual trust between our stakeholders and ourselves and thus progress in partnership with society.

In order to meet the expectations of stakeholders and build stronger trust, we will strengthen corporate governance as a key management priority. To this end, we will take steps to enhance the soundness, transparency, and efficiency of our operations and achieve sustained increases in our shareholder value.

We recognize that effective internal control systems are essential to creating an appropriate corporate governance framework. Based on this recognition, we are encouraging all members of our organization to join forces in building internal control systems and assuring their effectiveness, under the leadership of management. At the same time, we are constantly evaluating, verifying, and improving the effectiveness of internal control mechanisms already in place.

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] (Updated)[Supplementary Principle 4.2.1 Designing a Compensation System for Sustainable Growth]

ACOM has performance-linked compensation system based on single year performance in place for compensation for directors (excluding directors serving as members of Audit & Supervisory Committee).

ACOM will continue reviewing medium- to long-termperformance-linked compensation system with aim of making compensation for directors effective and sound incentive for sustainable growth of the Company.

[Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Independence and Authority Roles of the Appointment Committee and Renumeration Committee]

ACOM has Appointment and Remuneration Committee in place as optional committee in charge of appointment of and compensation for senior management and directors. The structure of appointment and remuneration committee is as follows: