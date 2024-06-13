Acom : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Content of Convocation Notice for the 47TH Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
June 12, 2024 at 09:35 pm EDT
June 12, 2024
To Shareholders
Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Content of Convocation Notice
for the 47TH Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
ACOM CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "ACOM") hereby announces that as it discovered matters that need to be amended in part of the content of its Convocation Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, it has amended them as set out below. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Amended Section (the parts amended have been indicated by underlining them) Page 14 of the Convocation Notice for 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The Candidate for Directors, Mr. Tadashi Yamamoto's record of attendance at Board of Directors meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024
Before Amendment
After Amendment
Record of attendance at Board of Directors
Record of attendance at Board of Directors
meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024
meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024
Attendance at７out of７meetings（100％）
Attendance at 7out of 8 meetings（87.5％）
ACOM CO., LTD.
Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 1-9-1,Higashi-Shinbashi,Minato-ku, Tokyo Japan
