June 12, 2024

To Shareholders

Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Content of Convocation Notice

for the 47TH Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

ACOM CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "ACOM") hereby announces that as it discovered matters that need to be amended in part of the content of its Convocation Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, it has amended them as set out below. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Amended Section (the parts amended have been indicated by underlining them) Page 14 of the Convocation Notice for 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Candidate for Directors, Mr. Tadashi Yamamoto's record of attendance at Board of Directors meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024

Before Amendment

After Amendment

Record of attendance at Board of Directors

Record of attendance at Board of Directors

meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024

meetings in the fiscal year ended March 2024

Attendance atout ofmeetings100％）

Attendance at 7out of 8 meetings87.5％）

ACOM CO., LTD.

Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 1-9-1,Higashi-Shinbashi,Minato-ku, Tokyo Japan

