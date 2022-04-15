Acom : Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)

April 15, 2022

Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)

ACOM is proud to announce that we have received the following credit rating change from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) and the credit rating has been upgraded by two notches.

1. Rating Content

Before After Issuer Rating A- A+ Rating Outlook Stable Stable

2. Rating Agency Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

3. Rating Acquisition Date April 15, 2022 For more information, please refer to the website of Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/).

ACOM CO., LTD.

Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan