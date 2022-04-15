Acom : Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)

April 15, 2022
Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)
ACOM is proud to announce that we have received the following credit rating change from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) and the credit rating has been upgraded by two notches.
1. Rating Content
|
Before
|
After
|
Issuer Rating
|
A-
|
A+
|
Rating Outlook
|
Stable
|
Stable
-
2. Rating Agency
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
-
3. Rating Acquisition Date
April 15, 2022
For more information, please refer to the website of Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
(https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/).
ACOM CO., LTD.
Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Disclaimer
Acom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.