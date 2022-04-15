Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Acom Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8572   JP3108600002

ACOM CO., LTD.

(8572)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
320.00 JPY   -0.31%
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/30ACOM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21Acom and Crezit Team Up for New Credit as a Service Business
MT
Acom : Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
April 15, 2022

Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)

ACOM is proud to announce that we have received the following credit rating change from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) and the credit rating has been upgraded by two notches.

1. Rating Content

Before

After

Issuer Rating

A-

A+

Rating Outlook

Stable

Stable

  • 2. Rating Agency

    Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

  • 3. Rating Acquisition Date

    April 15, 2022

    For more information, please refer to the website of Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

    (https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/).

ACOM CO., LTD.

Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Disclaimer

Acom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
