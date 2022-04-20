Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Acom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8572   JP3108600002

ACOM CO., LTD.

(8572)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 02:00:00 am EDT
341.00 JPY   +4.60%
02:55aACOM : Revision of Business and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
PU
04/18Rating and Investment Information Raises Credit Rating of Acom to A+
MT
04/15ACOM : Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acom : Revision of Business and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 20, 2022

Revision of Business and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

Based on its recent business performance, ACOM CO., LTD. ("ACOM") announces to revise its earnings and year-end dividend forecasts for the Fiscal Year ended March 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), previously released on May 13, 2021.

1. Revision of the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

(From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated

(Millions of yen, %)

Operating Revenue

Operating

Profit

Ordinary

Profit

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Basic Earnings per Share

(yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

260,700

79,900

80,100

61,000

38.94

Revised Forecast (B)

262,100

34,800

35,400

55,700

35.55

Difference (B - A)

1,400

-45,100

-44,700

-5,300

Percentage Change (%)

0.5

-56.4

-55.8

-8.7

(Reference)

FY March 2021 Results

266,316

98,896

100,014

78,864

50.34

(2) Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen, %)

Operating Revenue

Operating

Profit

Ordinary

Profit

Profit

Basic Earnings per Share

(yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

193,800

58,800

64,800

55,400

35.36

Revised Forecast (B)

194,600

11,600

17,900

48,100

30.70

Difference (B - A)

800

-47,200

-46,900

-7,300

Percentage Change (%)

0.4

-80.3

-72.4

-13.2

(Reference)

FY March 2021 Results

197,986

73,938

81,254

70,915

45.27

2. Reasons for the Revision

(1) Consolidated Earnings Forecast

ACOM revises its forecast on operating revenue to 262.1 billion yen (1.4 billion yen above the previous forecast) as revenue on credit card business landed above what we have planned. With respect to operating expenses, although provision for a bad debt and other operating expenses were within our plan, it is expected to be 227.3 billion yen (46.5 billion yen above the previous forecast) due to an unscheduled addition of 58.9 billion yen (7.6 billion yen in 3Q and 51.2 billion yen in 4Q) to provision for loss on interest repayment.

Regarding the request for interest repayment, we have added the shortfall for required allowance for loss on interest repayments (86.2 billion yen), as a result of recalculation of amounts of requests for interest repayment, taking into account the situation where the numbers of requests for FY Ended March 2022 has exceeded the forecast and the current trend of interest repayment.

Owing to factors mentioned above, operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to be 34.8 billion yen (down by 45.1 billion yen from the previous forecast) and 35.4 billion yen (down by 44.7 billion yen from the previous forecast), respectively.

On the other hand, in accordance with the "Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets," we carefully examined the recoverability of deferred tax assets, taking into consideration of the outlook for the fiscal year ended March 2022 and future business performance.

As a result, we expect the profit attributable to owners of parent to be 55.7 billion yen (down by 5.3 billion yen from the previous forecast), affected from additional recognition of deferred tax assets which pushed income taxes-deferred to -44.3 billion yen, ending up the profit to increase.

(2) Non-consolidated Earnings Forecast

ACOM revises its forecast on operating revenue to 194.6 billion yen (0.8 billion yen above the previous forecast) as revenue on credit card business landed above what we have planned. With respect to operating expenses, although financial expenses, provision for a bad debt and other operating expenses were within our plan, it is expected to be 183.0 billion yen (48.0 billion yen above the previous forecast) due to an unscheduled addition of 58.9 billion yen (7.6 billion yen in 3Q and 51.2 billion yen in 4Q) to provision for loss on interest repayment.

Regarding the request for interest repayment, we have added the shortfall for required allowance for loss on interest repayments (86.2 billion yen), as a result of recalculation of amounts of requests for interest repayment, taking into account the situation where the numbers of requests for FY Ended March 2022 has exceeded the forecast and the current trend of interest repayment.

Owing to factors mentioned above, operating profit and ordinary profit are expected to be 11.6 billion yen (down by 47.2 billion yen from the previous forecast) and 17.9 billion yen (down by 46.9 billion yen from the previous forecast), respectively.

On the other hand, in accordance with the "Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred

Tax Assets," we carefully examined the recoverability of deferred tax assets, taking into consideration of the outlook for the fiscal year ended March 2022 and future business performance.

As a result, we expect the profit to be 48.1 billion yen (down by 7.3 billion yen from the previous forecast), affected from additional recognition of deferred tax assets which pushed income taxes-deferred to -44.7 billion yen, ending the profit to increase.

3. Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (1) Details of the Revision

Annual Dividend per Share (Yen)

Second Quarter

Year-end

Total

Previous Forecast

3.00

6.00

Revised Forecast

4.00

7.00

FY March 2022 Results

3.00

FY March 2021 Results

3.00

3.00

6.00

(2) Reasons for the Revision

Placing the profit distribution to our shareholders as one of the most important management issues, our basic policy is to "aim to enhance shareholder returns by providing stable and continuous returns of profits, taking into consideration of our business performance, equity, and the business environment surrounding our company."

As for year-end dividend forecasts for the FY ended March 2022, we plan to revise and increase the dividend to 4 yen per share (up 1yen from the previous forecast), after comprehensively taking into account the current financial situation and the full-year business performance excluding interest repayment expenses.

* The forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document, and final results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Disclaimer

Acom Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACOM CO., LTD.
02:55aACOM : Revision of Business and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
PU
04/18Rating and Investment Information Raises Credit Rating of Acom to A+
MT
04/15ACOM : Notification of Change in Credit Ratings (Rating Upgrades)
PU
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
03/30ACOM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21Acom and Crezit Team Up for New Credit as a Service Business
MT
03/18ACOM : Agreed on Business Alliance with Crezit ~ New Business Creation at Newly Establishe..
PU
03/18ACOM CO., LTD Agrees on Business Alliance with Crezit Holdings, Inc
CI
02/18ACOM : Notification of Organization and Personnel Changes
PU
02/18Acom Co., Ltd. Announces Organization and Personnel Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 262 B 2 040 M 2 040 M
Net income 2022 56 392 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2022 560 B 4 357 M 4 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,05x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 511 B 3 971 M 3 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 424
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart ACOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Acom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 326,00 JPY
Average target price 413,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Kinoshita Executive President & Representative Director
Tomoo Shikanoya Head-Finance I & II
Shigeyoshi Kinoshita Chairman
Masashi Yoshiba Senior Head-Operations & Personnel
Hiroshi Naruse Vice Chairman & Senior Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACOM CO., LTD.-3.32%3 971
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.29%57 630
ORIX CORPORATION-0.49%21 420
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.27%20 602
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED41.65%7 919
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-11.80%6 845