Acom : (Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to “Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021”
05/31/2021 | 06:02am EDT
May 31, 2021
(Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021"
ACOM CO., LTD. announces a partial amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021," which was released on May 13, 2021. The amendment is as follows:
Reason for the amendment
After the release of the Brief Statement, ACOM CO., LTD. finds a correction and announces a partial amendment.
Details of the amendment (Underlined section shows the amendment.)〇Brief Statement
(Reference) Outline of non-consolidated business results
1.Non-consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)
［Before amendment］
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status
(Millions of yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Net Assets
Ratio
per Share (Yen)
3/2021
1,034,887
422,847
40.9%
269.91
3/2020
1,090,351
359,765
33.0%
229.65
Shareholders' Equity
3/2021: 422,925million yen
3/2020: 359,765 million yen
［After amendment］
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status
(Millions of yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Net Assets
Ratio
per Share (Yen)
3/2021
1,034,887
422,847
40.9%
269.91
3/2020
1,090,351
359,765
33.0%
229.65
Shareholders' Equity
3/2021: 422,847million yen
3/2020: 359,765 million yen
ACOM CO., LTD.
Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan