Acom : (Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to “Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021”

May 31, 2021

(Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021"

ACOM CO., LTD. announces a partial amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021," which was released on May 13, 2021. The amendment is as follows:

Reason for the amendment

After the release of the Brief Statement, ACOM CO., LTD. finds a correction and announces a partial amendment. Details of the amendment (Underlined section shows the amendment.) 〇 Brief Statement

(Reference) Outline of non-consolidated business results

1.Non-consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)

［Before amendment］

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Net Assets Ratio per Share (Yen) 3/2021 1,034,887 422,847 40.9% 269.91 3/2020 1,090,351 359,765 33.0% 229.65 Shareholders' Equity 3/2021: 422,925million yen 3/2020: 359,765 million yen

［After amendment］

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Net Assets Ratio per Share (Yen) 3/2021 1,034,887 422,847 40.9% 269.91 3/2020 1,090,351 359,765 33.0% 229.65 Shareholders' Equity 3/2021: 422,847million yen 3/2020: 359,765 million yen

ACOM CO., LTD.

Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan