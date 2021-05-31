Log in
Acom : (Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to “Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021”

05/31/2021 | 06:02am EDT
May 31, 2021

(Amendment including Correction of Numerical Data) Partial Amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021"

ACOM CO., LTD. announces a partial amendment to "Brief Statement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021," which was released on May 13, 2021. The amendment is as follows:

  1. Reason for the amendment
    After the release of the Brief Statement, ACOM CO., LTD. finds a correction and announces a partial amendment.
  2. Details of the amendment (Underlined section shows the amendment.) Brief Statement
    (Reference) Outline of non-consolidated business results
    1.Non-consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 (from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)

Before amendment

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Net Assets

Ratio

per Share (Yen)

3/2021

1,034,887

422,847

40.9%

269.91

3/2020

1,090,351

359,765

33.0%

229.65

Shareholders' Equity

3/2021: 422,925million yen

3/2020: 359,765 million yen

After amendment

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Status

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Net Assets

Ratio

per Share (Yen)

3/2021

1,034,887

422,847

40.9%

269.91

3/2020

1,090,351

359,765

33.0%

229.65

Shareholders' Equity

3/2021: 422,847million yen

3/2020: 359,765 million yen

ACOM CO., LTD.

Meiji Yasuda Seimei Bldg., 1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Disclaimer

Acom Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
