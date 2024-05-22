Earnings Release Presentation
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024
May 13, 2024
- Disclaimer
The figures contained in this presentation material with respect to ACOM Group's plans and strategies and other statements that are not historical facts are based on information available at the date of announcement of this presentation material. However, there are some potential risk factors in the Group's business management. Therefore, the actual results may differ from the forecast.
∎ Notation
L.C. Business
Loan and Credit Card Business
MUCG
MU Credit Guarantee Co., LTD.
yoy
year on year percentage point
ytd
year to date percentage point
(E)
estimates
EB、EASY BUY
EASY BUY Public Company Limited
ACF
ACOM CONSUMER FINANCE CORPORATION
The trend of requests for interest repayment is also highly uncertain, due to its sensitivity to changes in external environmental changes. The Group may have to make additional provision for loss on interest repayment.
Actual results may differ from forecast values due to various risk factors, not limited to those mentioned above.
- Reference
ACOM. CO., LTD.
Public & Investor Relations Office
+81-3-6865-6474 ir@acom.co.jp
2
Contents
01 02
FY March 2024
FY March 2024
Financial Results
Supplemental
Summary
information
Consolidated Financial
4
Loan and Credit Card Business
26
Summary
Guarantee Business
31
Dividend Status
6
Overseas Financial Business
35
Loan and Credit Card Business
7
Interest Repayment
39
Guarantee Business
15
Provision for Bad Debts
41
Financial Expenses
43
Overseas Financial Business
17
Human Resources
20
External Evaluation
21
Annual Forecast
23
For the FY March 2025
Appendix
Market Volume
46
Annual Forecast
48
For the FY March 2025
Interest Repayment
50
Background to Borrowing
53
Yardstick of Return on
54
Assets (ROA) by Business
Segments
Vision and Mid-term
55
Management Policy
Mid-term Management
57
Plan
3
Consolidated Financial Summary (Business Scale)
- Consolidated outstanding Balance increased by 1.0% compared to the Estimates (up 7.5% yoy) to ¥2,531.0 bn, owing to favorable trend in domestic borrowing by new and existing customers and the impact of the depreciation of yen against baht.
- Achieved the target of outstanding balance of ¥2.5 trillion in the mid-term plan one year ahead.
L.C. Business
0.4%
2,244.9
192.7
1,173.0
871.1
22/3
Guarantee
Overseas
Others
yoy
Consolidated
Business
Financial
(Billions of yen)
Business
7.5%
Receivables
4.9%
Achieved
Outstanding
the target
2,505.4 2,531.0
of the
2,354.5
mid-term
243.2
plan
233.1
L.C. Business
219.4
one year
Ahead!
1,212.8
1,276.0
1,278.2
Guarantee
Business
914.5
988.1
1,001.3
Overseas
Financial
23/3
24/3(E)
24/3
Business
¥2,531.0bn
yoy＋7.5%
compared to E +1.0%
¥1,001.3bn
yoy＋9.5%
compared to E +1.3%
¥1,278.2bn
yoy＋5.4%
compared to E +0.2%
¥243.2bn
yoy+10.8% compared to E +4.4%
4
Consolidated Financial Summary (Business Performance)
- Operating Revenue increased by 7.6% yoy (up 0.6% compared to E) to 294.7 bn, owing to the impact of the depreciation of yen in addition to the expansion of business scale.
- Operating Profit decreased by 1.1% yoy (up 2.2% compared to E) to ¥86.3 bn due to the increase of Provision for Bad Debts and advertising expenses.
- Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 3.3% yoy (up 0.4% compared to E) to ¥53.0 bn, mainly due to increase in income taxes-current.
Operating Revenue
Consolidated
¥294.7bn
yoy＋7.6%
compared to E ＋0.6%
L.C. Business
¥156.0bn
yoy＋7.5%
compared to E +0.5%
Guarantee Business
¥70.7bn
yoy＋6.8%
compared to E -0.2%
Overseas Financial
¥61.8bn
Business
yoy＋9.5%
compared to E ＋1.5%
Operating Profit
Consolidated
¥86.3bn
yoy -1.1%
compared to E +2.2%
L.C. Business
¥41.7bn
yoy +2.7%
Guarantee Business
¥22.6bn
yoy -11.6%
Overseas Financial
¥22.3bn
Business
yoy＋13.7%
Profit
yoy -3.3%
Attributable to
¥53.0bn ( compared to E +0.4%)
Owners of Parent
5
Dividend Status
- Basic Policy on Capital Policy：Maintain and improve financial soundness and increase shareholder returns
- Basic Policy on Dividend Payment：Expand shareholder returns
based on high profitability and appropriate capital adequacy
Our Target in FY March 2025
(Mid-Term Management Plan) Return to Shareholders
Shareholders' Profitability
Equity
ROE
： around 10%
Shareholders'
： around 25%
Equity Ratio*¹
Dividend
Not decided
per Share
： Aim for stable amount and
Continuous payments of dividend
Dividend
： around 35%
Pay-out Ratio
FY March 2024
Profitability
ROE 8.8%
Operating Revenue：¥294.7 bn compared to E +0.6％
Operating Profit ： ¥86.3 bn compared to E +2.2%
Shareholders'
Shareholders Equity Ratio*¹
23.3%
equity
Progress towards the target 25%
Return to
Interim Dividend ¥6 Year-end Dividend ¥6
Shareholders
Business expansion exceeding our estimates and
strong demands from new customers, Year-end dividend is ¥6*² per share
and annual dividend is 12 per share as forecasted.
Dividend payout ratio was 35.4％
*1
The equity
ratio, calculated by adding the balance of credit guarantees to total
consolidated assets.
6
*2
The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is subject to approval at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held in June 2024.
Loan and Credit Card Business｜Business Environment
External Environment
The economy recoveries
gradually
Japanese socio-economic activities are returning to normal
against a backdrop of COVID-19 being classified
as a Category V Infectious Disease and various government policies, resulting in economic conditions showing signs of gradual recovery.
Economy in Japan is revitalized compared to pre-COVID-19.
Strong demands for funds
In the non-bank sector, demand for funds is
booming, including from those who have not had
access to consumer finance in the past.
Operating Strategies
Acquisition of new
customers
We invested efficiently in advertising while keeping acquisition costs low, resulting in favorable acquisitions of new customers.
Sales to existing customers
Receivables outstanding has increased higher than estimates, mainly owing to the review of credit screenings in connection with the active acquisition of a certificate of income.
7
Loan and Credit Card Business｜Business Scale
Loan
3.5%
915.8
75.0
840.8
Credit card
yoy (Billions of yen)
Reached
9.5%
1.0%
5.0%
¥ 1trillion
-5.8%
914.5
1,001.3
988.1
862.8
871.1
122.3
121.3
103.5
78.7
87.9
784.0
783.1
810.9
879.0
866.8
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
24/3(E)
Owing to strong demands for funds and various sales measures,
both Loan and Credit card business expanded to a scale exceeding those before the COVID-19 disaster,
and reached ¥1 trillion in outstanding balance.
8
Loan and Credit Card Business｜No. of New Customers
No. of New Customers
yoy
(Thousands)
29.8% 32.6%
Compared to E
39.0% +30,000cases
2.7%
-31.3%
400
430 -12.9%
375
261
309
233
179
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3(E)
24/3
25/3(E)
No. of New Customers reached 430 thousands. It exceeded the estimates of 400 thousands.
9
Loan and Credit Card Business｜Advertising Expenses(ACOM)
Annual
Adv. Expenses
(Billions of yen)
Acquisition Costs per New Customers (Thousands of yen)
61.6
64.9
57.3
48.1
45.4
151
177
195
198
126
110
Quarterly
Adv. Expenses
(Billions of yen)
Acquisition Costs per New Customers
(Thousand of yen)
52.4
46.7 48.1 42.9 44.0
49
50
54
46
47
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
24/3(E)
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Owing to advertising efficiently, advertising expenses were lower than estimates.
Since new customers are the stable source of future revenue,
we view advertising expenses as an upfront investment for the future.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Acom Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 01:04:03 UTC.