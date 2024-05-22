Earnings Release Presentation

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

May 13, 2024

  • Disclaimer

The figures contained in this presentation material with respect to ACOM Group's plans and strategies and other statements that are not historical facts are based on information available at the date of announcement of this presentation material. However, there are some potential risk factors in the Group's business management. Therefore, the actual results may differ from the forecast.

Notation

L.C. Business

Loan and Credit Card Business

MUCG

MU Credit Guarantee Co., LTD.

yoy

year on year percentage point

ytd

year to date percentage point

(E)

estimates

EBEASY BUY

EASY BUY Public Company Limited

ACF

ACOM CONSUMER FINANCE CORPORATION

The trend of requests for interest repayment is also highly uncertain, due to its sensitivity to changes in external environmental changes. The Group may have to make additional provision for loss on interest repayment.

Actual results may differ from forecast values due to various risk factors, not limited to those mentioned above.

  • Reference

ACOM. CO., LTD.

Public & Investor Relations Office

+81-3-6865-6474 ir@acom.co.jp

2

Contents

01 02

FY March 2024

FY March 2024

Financial Results

Supplemental

Summary

information

Consolidated Financial

4

Loan and Credit Card Business

26

Summary

Guarantee Business

31

Dividend Status

6

Overseas Financial Business

35

Loan and Credit Card Business

7

Interest Repayment

39

Guarantee Business

15

Provision for Bad Debts

41

Financial Expenses

43

Overseas Financial Business

17

Human Resources

20

External Evaluation

21

Annual Forecast

23

For the FY March 2025

Appendix

Market Volume

46

Annual Forecast

48

For the FY March 2025

Interest Repayment

50

Background to Borrowing

53

Yardstick of Return on

54

Assets (ROA) by Business

Segments

Vision and Mid-term

55

Management Policy

Mid-term Management

57

Plan

3

Consolidated Financial Summary (Business Scale)

  • Consolidated outstanding Balance increased by 1.0% compared to the Estimates (up 7.5% yoy) to ¥2,531.0 bn, owing to favorable trend in domestic borrowing by new and existing customers and the impact of the depreciation of yen against baht.
  • Achieved the target of outstanding balance of ¥2.5 trillion in the mid-term plan one year ahead.

L.C. Business

0.4%

2,244.9

192.7

1,173.0

871.1

22/3

Guarantee

Overseas

Others

yoy

Consolidated

Business

Financial

(Billions of yen)

Business

7.5%

Receivables

4.9%

Achieved

Outstanding

the target

2,505.4 2,531.0

of the

2,354.5

mid-term

243.2

plan

233.1

L.C. Business

219.4

one year

Ahead!

1,212.8

1,276.0

1,278.2

Guarantee

Business

914.5

988.1

1,001.3

Overseas

Financial

23/3

24/3(E)

24/3

Business

¥2,531.0bn

yoy7.5%

compared to E +1.0%

¥1,001.3bn

yoy9.5%

compared to E +1.3%

¥1,278.2bn

yoy5.4%

compared to E +0.2%

¥243.2bn

yoy+10.8% compared to E +4.4%

4

Consolidated Financial Summary (Business Performance)

  • Operating Revenue increased by 7.6% yoy (up 0.6% compared to E) to 294.7 bn, owing to the impact of the depreciation of yen in addition to the expansion of business scale.
  • Operating Profit decreased by 1.1% yoy (up 2.2% compared to E) to ¥86.3 bn due to the increase of Provision for Bad Debts and advertising expenses.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 3.3% yoy (up 0.4% compared to E) to ¥53.0 bn, mainly due to increase in income taxes-current.

Operating Revenue

Consolidated

¥294.7bn

yoy7.6%

compared to E 0.6%

L.C. Business

¥156.0bn

yoy7.5%

compared to E +0.5%

Guarantee Business

¥70.7bn

yoy6.8%

compared to E -0.2%

Overseas Financial

¥61.8bn

Business

yoy9.5%

compared to E 1.5%

Operating Profit

Consolidated

¥86.3bn

yoy -1.1%

compared to E +2.2%

L.C. Business

¥41.7bn

yoy +2.7%

Guarantee Business

¥22.6bn

yoy -11.6%

Overseas Financial

¥22.3bn

Business

yoy13.7%

Profit

yoy -3.3%

Attributable to

¥53.0bn ( compared to E +0.4%)

Owners of Parent

5

Dividend Status

  • Basic Policy on Capital PolicyMaintain and improve financial soundness and increase shareholder returns
  • Basic Policy on Dividend PaymentExpand shareholder returns

based on high profitability and appropriate capital adequacy

Our Target in FY March 2025

(Mid-Term Management Plan) Return to Shareholders

Shareholders' Profitability

Equity

ROE

around 10%

Shareholders'

around 25%

Equity Ratio

Dividend

Not decided

per Share

Aim for stable amount and

Continuous payments of dividend

Dividend

around 35%

Pay-out Ratio

FY March 2024

Profitability

ROE 8.8%

Operating Revenue¥294.7 bn compared to E +0.6

Operating Profit ¥86.3 bn compared to E +2.2%

Shareholders'

Shareholders Equity Ratio

23.3%

equity

Progress towards the target 25%

Return to

Interim Dividend ¥6 Year-end Dividend ¥6

Shareholders

Business expansion exceeding our estimates and

strong demands from new customers, Year-end dividend is ¥6 per share

and annual dividend is 12 per share as forecasted.

Dividend payout ratio was 35.4

*1

The equity

ratio, calculated by adding the balance of credit guarantees to total

consolidated assets.

6

*2

The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is subject to approval at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held in June 2024.

Loan and Credit Card BusinessBusiness Environment

External Environment

The economy recoveries

gradually

Japanese socio-economic activities are returning to normal

against a backdrop of COVID-19 being classified

as a Category V Infectious Disease and various government policies, resulting in economic conditions showing signs of gradual recovery.

Economy in Japan is revitalized compared to pre-COVID-19.

Strong demands for funds

In the non-bank sector, demand for funds is

booming, including from those who have not had

access to consumer finance in the past.

Operating Strategies

Acquisition of new

customers

We invested efficiently in advertising while keeping acquisition costs low, resulting in favorable acquisitions of new customers.

Sales to existing customers

Receivables outstanding has increased higher than estimates, mainly owing to the review of credit screenings in connection with the active acquisition of a certificate of income.

7

Loan and Credit Card BusinessBusiness Scale

Loan

3.5%

915.8

75.0

840.8

Credit card

yoy (Billions of yen)

Reached

9.5%

1.0%

5.0%

¥ 1trillion

-5.8%

914.5

1,001.3

988.1

862.8

871.1

122.3

121.3

103.5

78.7

87.9

784.0

783.1

810.9

879.0

866.8

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

24/3(E)

Owing to strong demands for funds and various sales measures,

both Loan and Credit card business expanded to a scale exceeding those before the COVID-19 disaster,

and reached ¥1 trillion in outstanding balance.

8

Loan and Credit Card BusinessNo. of New Customers

No. of New Customers

yoy

(Thousands)

29.8% 32.6%

Compared to E

39.0% +30,000cases

2.7%

-31.3%

400

430 -12.9%

375

261

309

233

179

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3(E)

24/3

25/3(E)

No. of New Customers reached 430 thousands. It exceeded the estimates of 400 thousands.

9

Loan and Credit Card BusinessAdvertising Expenses(ACOM)

Annual

Adv. Expenses

(Billions of yen)

Acquisition Costs per New Customers (Thousands of yen)

61.6

64.9

57.3

48.1

45.4

151

177

195

198

126

110

Quarterly

Adv. Expenses

(Billions of yen)

Acquisition Costs per New Customers

(Thousand of yen)

52.4

46.7 48.1 42.9 44.0

49

50

54

46

47

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

24/3(E)

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Owing to advertising efficiently, advertising expenses were lower than estimates.

Since new customers are the stable source of future revenue,

we view advertising expenses as an upfront investment for the future.

10

