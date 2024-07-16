and annual dividend is 12 per share as forecasted.

strong demands from new customers, Year-end dividend is ¥6*² per share

*1 The equity ratio, calculated by adding the balance of credit guarantees to total consolidated assets. 6 *2 The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 is subject to approval at the annual shareholders' meeting to be held in June 2024.

Next, I would like to touch on dividends.

As shown at the top, our basic capital policy is to maintain and improve financial health and offer good shareholder return. Our dividend policy is to improve shareholder return supported by high profitability and appropriate shareholders' equity.

As shown on the left, we target around 10% ROE, equity to asset of around 25% and a dividend payout ratio of about 35% in FY ending March 2025 in the current mid-term business plan.

Turning to the righthand side of the page, please find where those numbers were at the end of March 2024.

As shown at the top, ROE, which is a metric for profitability, stood at 8.8%. As shown in the center, equity to asset, which stood at 23.3%, is on track to get to the target of 25%.

As for shareholder return, shown at the bottom, despite reduced profit, we have kept a 6 yen per share dividend for second-half with an annual dividend of 12 yen, which works out to a dividend payout ratio of 35.4%. Strong receivables' growth and new customer acquisition are behind our decision. I will come back to dividend forecast for FY ending March 2025 later.

Please go to page 7.