    ACOMO   NL0000313286

ACOMO N.V.

(ACOMO)
22 December 2022
18.80 EUR   -0.63%
ACOMO N : AMENDS & EXTENDS EXISTING LONG-TERM BANK FACILITIES

12/22/2022 | 02:37pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

ACOMO AMENDS & EXTENDS EXISTING LONG-TERM BANK FACILITIES

ROTTERDAM (NL), 22 DECEMBER 2022

Today, ACOMO N.V. ('Acomo'), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed natural food products and ingredients Group, announced that it has amended & extended its main financing agreement with improved terms and conditions. The existing revolving credit facility (RCF) increased from €345 million to €420 million, including an accordion option of €100 million. The updated working capital facilities have a three-year term with options to be extended for additional two years.

The company also extended the existing term loan until 2027, consisting of a Euro and US dollar portion (€103.3 million and $16.7 million), which provides a long-term financing instrument.

In addition, the company initiated the inclusion of sustainability-linked features into the agreement with the intention to activate these during the first half of 2023.

'The amended and extended facilities put us in an excellent position for further growth and provide a strong financial foundation for the future development of the Group. The improved conditions and size of the facilities evidence the banking community's confidence in Acomo', CFO Allard Goldschmeding said.

Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. acted as documentation agent and ING Bank N.V. acted as sustainability coordinator and facility agent. The Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLA) are Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., ING Bank N.V., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., BNP Paribas S.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Deutsche Bank A.G.

Note to the editors

For further information, please contact:

ACOMO N.V.

Creative Venue PR

Mrs K.L. Fortmann

Mr F.J.M. Witte, spokesperson

WTC, Beursplein 37

Sophialaan 43

3011 AA Rotterdam

1075 BM Amsterdam

The Netherlands

The Netherlands

info@acomo.nl

f.witte@creativevenue.nl

Tel. +31 10 4051195

Tel. +31 20 4525225

www.acomo.nl

www.creativevenue.nl

About ACOMO N.V.

ACOMO N.V. is an international group with as its principal business the sourcing, trading, treatment, processing, packaging and distribution of conventional and organic natural food products and ingredients. Our main trading subsidiaries are Catz International B.V. in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (spices and food raw materials), The Organic Corporation B.V. in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Tradin Organics USA LLC in Scotts Valley, USA (organic ingredients), Royal Van Rees Group B.V. in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (tea), Red River Commodities Inc. in Fargo, USA, Red River Global Ingredients Ltd. in Winkler, Canada, Red River-van Eck B.V. in Etten- Leur, the Netherlands, Food Ingredients Service Center Europe B.V. in Etten-Leur, the Netherlands, and SIGCO Warenhandelsgesellschaft mbH in Hamburg, Germany (edible seeds), King Nuts B.V. in Bodegraven, Delinuts B.V. in Ede, and Tovano B.V. in Maasdijk, the Netherlands (nuts), and Snick EuroIngredients N.V. in Ruddervoorde, Belgium (food ingredients). Acomo shares have been traded on Euronext Amsterdam since 1908.

Disclaimer

ACOMO - Amsterdam Commodities NV published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 19:34:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 142 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 244 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 560 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 136
Free-Float 83,7%
