ACOMO N : AMENDS & EXTENDS EXISTING LONG-TERM BANK FACILITIES
12/22/2022 | 02:37pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
ACOMO AMENDS & EXTENDS EXISTING LONG-TERM BANK FACILITIES
ROTTERDAM (NL), 22 DECEMBER 2022
Today, ACOMO N.V. ('Acomo'), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed natural food products and ingredients Group, announced that it has amended & extended its main financing agreement with improved terms and conditions. The existing revolving credit facility (RCF) increased from €345 million to €420 million, including an accordion option of €100 million. The updated working capital facilities have a three-year term with options to be extended for additional two years.
The company also extended the existing term loan until 2027, consisting of a Euro and US dollar portion (€103.3 million and $16.7 million), which provides a long-term financing instrument.
In addition, the company initiated the inclusion of sustainability-linked features into the agreement with the intention to activate these during the first half of 2023.
'The amended and extended facilities put us in an excellent position for further growth and provide a strong financial foundation for the future development of the Group. The improved conditions and size of the facilities evidence the banking community's confidence in Acomo', CFO Allard Goldschmeding said.
Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. acted as documentation agent and ING Bank N.V. acted as sustainability coordinator and facility agent. The Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLA) are Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., ING Bank N.V., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., BNP Paribas S.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Deutsche Bank A.G.
PRESS RELEASE
ROTTERDAM (NL), 22 DECEMBER 2022
