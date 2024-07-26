ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, announces that

in a legal proceeding filed by a supplier with the Dutch court against one of its subsidiaries, Tradin Organic Agriculture

B.V. ("Tradin"), an interlocutory judgment was rendered on 24 July 2024. In the proceedings, the supplier claims

damages for breach and early termination of a business relationship relating to the supply of organic products. The

damages claimed are approximately EUR 55 million, predominantly based on a penalty clause. In turn, Tradin also has

claims against this supplier.

Download press release