Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ACOMO N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACOMO   NL0000313286

ACOMO N.V.

(ACOMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-03-10 am EST
20.95 EUR   -1.87%
03:15pAcomo N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
12:15pAcomo N : published its Annual Report 2022
PU
03/09Acomo N : Agenda AGM 2023 English Agenda AGM 2023 Dutch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACOMO N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ACOMO N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
ACOMO N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date10 mar 2023
Issuing institutionACOMO N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document7245001m40ang7iis437-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00040.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ACOMO - Amsterdam Commodities NV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACOMO N.V.
03:15pAcomo N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
12:15pAcomo N : published its Annual Report 2022
PU
03/09Acomo N : Agenda AGM 2023 English Agenda AGM 2023 Dutch
PU
02/21Acomo N : Acomo reports record results for 2022 with an increase of +13% in sales and +7% ..
PU
02/21Acomo N : Rapporteert recordresultaten over 2022 met +13% meer omzet en +7% winststijging,..
PU
02/21Acomo N : reports record results for 2022 with an increase of +13% in sales and +7% in ope..
PU
02/20Acomo N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/08Acomo N : Acomo subsidiary has been summoned by supplier in relation to terminated busines..
PU
02/08Acomo Rejects EUR55 Million Damages Claim Over Terminated Supply Contract
MT
02/07Acomo N : Subsidiary has been summoned by supplier in relation to terminated business rela..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 142 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 244 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 620 M 662 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 136
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ACOMO N.V.
Duration : Period :
ACOMO N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACOMO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,35 €
Average target price 25,58 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy L. Fortmann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Allard Goldschmeding Group MD, CFO & Executive Director
Bernard H. Stuivinga Non-Executive Chairman
Yoav Gottesmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Machtelt Groothuis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACOMO N.V.12.25%669
CORTEVA, INC.1.94%42 712
QL RESOURCES4.54%3 110
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-0.38%1 882
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.17.64%1 474
FGV HOLDINGS13.64%1 202