ACOMO N : published its Annual Report 2022

Today Acomo published its 2022 annual report, which includes full details on the company's 2022 results. The 2022 annual report can be downloaded at https://www.acomo.nl/investor-publications/.

A printed edition will be available in the coming weeks.

Our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday 21 of April 2023. More information can be found on the financial agenda and AGM page https://www.acomo.nl/financial-agenda/.