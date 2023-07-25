Today, ACOMO N.V., the Euronext Amsterdam-listed natural food products and ingredients Group, reports H1 2023 results and sets the interim dividend at €0.40 per share.

Performance highlights:

• Reported EBITDA of €45.3 million versus €56.1 million in H1 2022; negative cocoa hedging results accounted for the majority of the decrease in the Group's EBITDA.

• Adjusted Gross Profit margin increased to 13.6% versus 13.2% prior year.

• Strong Operating Cash Flow of €54.2 million due to a further decrease of working capital despite increased interest expenses.

• Double-digit EBIT growth in Spices & Nuts, Edible Seeds, and Food Solutions versus previous year.

• Dividend of €0.40 per share is in-line with past years.

Download full press release here

This report in the English language is the only official press release of the company. The Group does no longer issue a Dutch version of this press release.