ACON : Announcement of change to the principal accounting officer and principal accounting officer of the company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives): principal accounting officer and principal accounting officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/20 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Chen, I-Chun / Assistant Vice President 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Lai, Yi-Lin / Assistant Vice President / Chief Finance Officer of Cayenne Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):post adjustment 6.Reason for the change:post adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/04/20 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None