ACON : Announcement of change to the principal accounting officer and principal accounting officer of the company

Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):
principal accounting officer and principal accounting officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/20
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Chen, I-Chun / Assistant Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Lai, Yi-Lin / Assistant Vice President /
Chief Finance Officer of Cayenne Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):post adjustment
6.Reason for the change:post adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/04/20
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None