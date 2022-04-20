ACON : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of major subsidiary Advanced Connectek Inc.
04/20/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
16:45:42
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors
(substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf
of major subsidiary Advanced Connectek Inc.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/04/20
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of 2021 Deficit Compensation Plan.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:None
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Advanced Connectek Inc. is held by one single juristic
person shareholder, the functional duties and power of the AGM
shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.