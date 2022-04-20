ACON : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of major subsidiary Advanced Connectek Inc.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/04/20 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of 2021 Deficit Compensation Plan. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:None 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Advanced Connectek Inc. is held by one single juristic person shareholder, the functional duties and power of the AGM shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.