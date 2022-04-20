ACON : Announcement of the company's board of directors resolution of cash capital increase issue of new shares

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20 2.Source of capital increase funds: Cash capital increase to issue new shares 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): NT $500,000,000；50,000,000 common shares 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:NT $10 8.Issue price: The actual issue price per share shall be determined by authorized chairman from NT $10 to NT $15 depending on market conditions and the rule of "Self-Regulatory Rules of the Taiwan Securities Association underwriter Member To Assist Issuers in Raising and Issuing Securities" 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: 10%(5,000,000 shares) 10.Number of shares publicly sold: 10%(5,000,000 shares) 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: 80%(40,000,000 shares) 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: For the teratomized shares of less than one share, the shareholders shall,within five days from the date of cessation of transfer, apply to the company's stock agency for the subscription of a whole share. The original shareholders and employees who give up subscribing or piecing together the abnormal shares of less than one share plan to authorize the chairman to negotiate with a designated person to subscribe at the issue price. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The same as the original issued shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To repay bank loans. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)After the cash capital increase proposal is submitted for approval by the competent authority, the chairman of the board of directors shall set the benchmark date for stock subscription and capital increase and handle matters related to the capital increase. (2)The price and the terms of the issue of the cash increase plan, as well as the total amount of funds required for the plan, sources of funds, planned projects, progress of fund utilization, expected benefits and other relevant matters, In case of changes in laws and regulations, amendments by competent authorities, changes in objective circumstances, or in response to the needs of subjective and objective circumstances, the authorized chairman shall have full authority to make amendments or adjustments.