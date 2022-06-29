Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ACON Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3710   TW0003710000

ACON HOLDING INC.

(3710)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
13.75 TWD   +5.77%
06/23ACON : Issuance of new shares for a capital increase in 2022 (Supplementary cash capital increase price and designated collect and bank designated institution.
PU
06/23ACON : Announcement the resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/31ACON : The record date and procedures for the Company's issuance of new shares for a capital increase in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACON : Announcement of the debt ratio,current ratio and quick ratio for the 2022 May unaudited consolidated financial statements

06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:44:33
Subject 
 Announcement of the debt ratio,current ratio and
quick ratio for the 2022 May unaudited consolidated
financial statements
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian
No.1070201177 dated 09.10, 2018.
3.Financial information date:May, 2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio:83.04%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:59.53%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:77.86%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Acon Holding Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 324 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2021 -527 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 448 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 202 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart ACON HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
ACON Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yi Chen General Manager & Director
I Chun Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Tsung Lin Chairman
Shou Hsiung Pai Independent Director
Sen Fu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACON HOLDING INC.39.59%108
HEXAGON AB-24.43%28 876
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.99%22 467
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-44.44%19 104
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-14.85%17 426
GOERTEK INC.-36.71%17 060