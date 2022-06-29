ACON : Announcement of the debt ratio,current ratio and quick ratio for the 2022 May unaudited consolidated financial statements
06/29/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:44:33
Subject
Announcement of the debt ratio,current ratio and
quick ratio for the 2022 May unaudited consolidated
financial statements
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
2.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian
No.1070201177 dated 09.10, 2018.
3.Financial information date:May, 2022
4.Unaudited Current ratio:83.04%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:59.53%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:77.86%
7.Countermeasures:None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.