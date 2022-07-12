ACON : Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the termination of trading on Taipei Exchange
07/12/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
15:46:51
Subject
Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured
convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the
termination of trading on Taipei Exchange
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:Acon-Holding INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature
on July 31 ,2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The holders of the bond will be repaid at the par value in cash.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I.The convertible bond will mature on July 31, 2022 and repay at the par
value in cash in accordance with Clause 6 of domestic secured convertible
corporate bonds issuance and conversion method.
II.Final conversion date:July 29, 2022.
III.Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will
mature on July 31,2022.
IV.The termination of trading on Taipei Exchange：August 1,2022.
V.The repayment, minus remittance or postage fees, will be wired or mailed
to bond holders on August 9, 2022.