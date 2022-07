ACON : Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the termination of trading on Taipei Exchange

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:Acon-Holding INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature on July 31 ,2022. 6.Countermeasures: The holders of the bond will be repaid at the par value in cash. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: I.The convertible bond will mature on July 31, 2022 and repay at the par value in cash in accordance with Clause 6 of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds issuance and conversion method. II.Final conversion date:July 29, 2022. III.Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature on July 31,2022. IV.The termination of trading on Taipei Exchange:August 1,2022. V.The repayment, minus remittance or postage fees, will be wired or mailed to bond holders on August 9, 2022.