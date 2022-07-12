ACON : Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the termination of trading on Taipei Exchange

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:Acon-Holding INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature on July 31 ,2022. 6.Countermeasures: The holders of the bond will be repaid at the par value in cash. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: I.The convertible bond will mature on July 31, 2022 and repay at the par value in cash in accordance with Clause 6 of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds issuance and conversion method. II.Final conversion date:July 29, 2022. III.Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature on July 31,2022. IV.The termination of trading on Taipei Exchange：August 1,2022. V.The repayment, minus remittance or postage fees, will be wired or mailed to bond holders on August 9, 2022.