  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ACON Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3710   TW0003710000

ACON HOLDING INC.

(3710)
ACON : Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the termination of trading on Taipei Exchange

07/12/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ACON Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 15:46:51
Subject 
 Announcement of the maturity of domestic secured
convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time and the
termination of trading on Taipei Exchange
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:Acon-Holding INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will mature
on July 31 ,2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The holders of the bond will be repaid at the par value in cash.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I.The convertible bond will mature on July 31, 2022 and repay at the par
  value in cash in accordance with Clause 6 of domestic secured convertible
  corporate bonds issuance and conversion method.
II.Final conversion date:July 29, 2022.
III.Domestic secured convertible corporate bonds for the 1st time will
    mature on July 31,2022.
IV.The termination of trading on Taipei Exchange：August 1,2022.
V.The repayment, minus remittance or postage fees, will be wired or mailed
  to bond holders on August 9, 2022.

Disclaimer

Acon Holding Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 324 M - -
Net income 2021 -527 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 666 M 89,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart ACON HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
ACON Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hung Yi Chen General Manager & Director
I Chun Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Tsung Lin Chairman
Shou Hsiung Pai Independent Director
Sen Fu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACON HOLDING INC.16.24%89
HEXAGON AB-21.93%28 529
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.37%21 774
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.90%17 826
GOERTEK INC.-40.13%16 111
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-54.99%15 475